Old Town, ME

Escaped sheep gets a lift home in the back of police cruiser

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
 3 days ago
July 8 (UPI) -- An escaped sheep that wandered onto a Maine resident's property received a lift home in the back of a police cruiser.

The Old Town Police Department said in a Facebook post that a sergeant and deputy chief responded to a report of a loose sheep on a resident's property in Old Town.

The officers were able to wrangle the sheep and coax it into climbing into the back seat of a police cruiser.

The deputy chief "lives on a farm and has extensive experience handling farm animals," the post said.

"After a brief stroll around the neighborhood, they were able to locate the sheep's home and return him to his owner," the department said.

UPI News

