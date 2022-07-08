ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WR Eugene Wilson III Commits to the Florida Gators

By Conner Clarke
 3 days ago
When Billy Napier arrived in Gainesville, the Gators' new head coach was adamant that he and his staff had to keep the best players in the state of Florida home. Well, they have done exactly that by securing a commitment from talented in-state pass-catcher Eugene Wilson III.

Wilson's pledge comes the day after Nease (Fla.) quarterback Marcus Stokes and Trinity Christian (Fla.) running back Treyaun Webb announced their commitments to Florida.

Wilson, from Gaither HS in Tampa (Fla.) was offered by the Gators on Feb. 23. UF was a program he grew up watching and one that he called his “dream school” after receiving the offer.

He wasted very little time getting on campus, making the trip up to Gainesville on the very first day after the dead period was lifted, March 1. He returned two more times unofficially, on March 15 and April 14 before taking an official visit to UF over the weekend of June 17.

The Gators rolled out the red carpet for Wilson while he was on campus during the spring, leading him to name Florida the leader in his recruitment at that time. That remained the case as summer rolled around, and it didn’t take long for Wilson's leader to emerge as his college destination, officially.

Wilson, who racked up over 1,000 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns during his junior season, chose the Gators over scholarship offers from Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Oregon among others. He's considered the No. 24 wide receiver in the class of 2023 by the On3 Sports consensus rankings.

An NFL legacy, Wilson is the son of former eight-year pro defensive back Eugene Wilson, who starred at Illinois in college before winning back-to-back Super Bowls with the New England Patriots from 2003-04.

Wilson is the third receiver to join Florida's 2023 haul of recruits, following Eustis's (Fla.) Tyree Patterson and Buchholz's (Fla.) Creed Whittemore.

