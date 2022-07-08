ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AZ

Florence Unified’s school backpack drive ends July 9

By Janet Perez Mail
Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t8auV_0gZLGJpc00
The Fifth Annual Backpack Drive plans to hand out 2,500 K-12 backpacks filled with school supplies.

School bells are about to ring again, and the Florence Unified School District wants to make sure as many area students as possible get the supplies they need.

The Fifth Annual Backpack Drive plans to hand out 2,500 K-12 backpacks filled with school supplies. The drive ends Saturday, July 9. The event started on Thursday, June 7, and almost 1,000 backpacks were given out on that day alone

The July 9 event runs from 9-11 a.m. at the FUSD Community Education Building, 29892 N. Desert Willow Blvd., San Tan Valley.

It’s first come, first served and the child must be present to collect the backpack. The student does not have to be enrolled in an FUSD school and youngsters from Queen Creek and San Tan Valley are encouraged to attend.

The backpack drive is being led by FUSD’s Community Education Finance Specialist Joleen Carberry and Administrative Assistant Jennie Valencia. Students also are volunteering to help distribute the backpacks

“These two ladies spend countless hours preparing for this yearly event for the neighboring communities of San Tan Valley, Queen Creek and Florence,” wrote Rita Ann Ezzai-Reznick, FUSD’s director of public relations, in an email. “This event was sponsored by Pappas Kids Schoolhouse Foundation, which generously donates most of the supplies to give out to the community.”

The nonprofit foundation is located in Chandler and was established to help with the educational needs of low-income, homeless and at-risk youth in Arizona, as well as their families.

The mission of FUSD’s Community Education, according to its website, is to provide “quality, affordable academic, recreation, and enrichment programs that challenge and inspire all members of our growing and diverse community.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
East Valley Tribune

Queen Creek family finds relief with new law

For families of medically fragile children, help has arrived. Gov. Doug Ducey signed the Family Licensed Health Aide Program into law in March 2021. More than a year later, the Arizona Board of Nursing and Arizona Medicaid has certified approximately 50 parents now trained under this program, including one in Queen Creek.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Arizona Enacts Universal ESA Program

Most expansive school choice law in nation delivers educational freedom over 1.1 million Arizona students. House Republican Majority Leader Ben Toma hailed the enactment of HB 2853, legislation he sponsored expanding eligibility for Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) program to every family in Arizona, giving parents the freedom to choose the education that best fits their child’s needs. It was signed into law by Governor Ducey today.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Which Arizona cities are most stressful to work and live in?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’ve been wondering where Phoenix stands in terms of stress and quality of life, well, as it turns out we’re faring better than most cities, but it also depends where in the Valley you live and work. A recently-released WalletHub study looked at...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pinal County finds errors with early ballots in seven cities, towns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County officials have found errors with early voting ballots in certain parts of the county. The issues concern inaccurate city and town contests in some areas. The errors were manmade, officials say, and affect voters in the following places: Apache Junction, Casa Grande,...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chandler, AZ
City
Queen Creek, AZ
City
San Tan Valley, AZ
Florence, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Society
San Tan Valley, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
City
Florence, AZ
Florence, AZ
Society
azbigmedia.com

Guest hits $521,437 jackpot at Desert Diamond Casino West Valley

A lucky guest at Desert Diamond Casino West Valley had a very happy Independence Day when they won a $521,437 grand progressive jackpot on July 4, 2022. The guest, who wishes to remain anonymous, was playing Buffalo Diamond when they won the massive jackpot. The lucky guest will join the...
GLENDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Peoria will develop destination dining district in P83

The City of Peoria announced yet another development project in the P83 Entertainment District, bringing a highly sought-after destination dining district and restaurant concepts to Peoria. The Peoria City Council approved a development agreement and a real estate purchase agreement with Common Bond Development Group (CBDG) for the redevelopment of the north Peoria Sports Complex area.
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Report: Vine Tavern & Eatery to close Tempe location near ASU after 36 years

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A popular dining spot in Tempe for sports fans and Arizona State students alike appears to be shutting one of its doors. According to the local blog “Mouth by Southwest,” the Irish-themed pub is closing its location near the campus, which has been open for about 36 years. Instead, its owners are choosing to keep its location near Rural Road and Elliot Street open.
TEMPE, AZ
dakotanewsnow.com

Educators no longer need college degree to teach in Arizona public schools

PHOENIX (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - The education requirement for teachers in Arizona has changed. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill earlier this week that a person only needs to be enrolled to get their college degree to begin teaching in public schools. Arizona’s Family reports it’s a big...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Backpacks#Charity#Florence Unified#Backpack Drive#Fusd
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Arizona Experiencing 'Dangerously Hot' Temperatures

Fox 10 Phoenix reported that areas in the Valley are also experiencing excessive heat. There is an excessive heat warning from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for La Paz, Maricopa, Pima, Pinal, and Yuma Counties as well. Temperatures will range from a sweltering 109° to 114° in the afternoon in...
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Gateway Grand Breaks Ground in Southeast Mesa

Greystar, an international development and management company, broke ground today on Gateway Grand, a more than two-million-square-foot, three-building industrial park at the northeast corner of Sossaman and Pecos Roads in Mesa. “Mesa is experiencing substantial economic growth, especially in this area of our city,” said Mesa Mayor John Giles. “This...
MESA, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Things to do at Bell Bank Park July 8-12

Arizona State Cornhole Championships are happening this weekend, July 8-10, at Bell Bank Park. It's open to all Arizona residents. There will be multiple skill-level divisions for every level of competition. There will be 15 different cornhole tournaments for all levels of players, ranging from the true beginners to the most experienced players. For more information, visit arizonastatecornholechampionships.com.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

26-story X Phoenix II breaks ground in Downtown Phoenix

Today, Clayco, a full-service, turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build and construction firm, celebrated the groundbreaking of X Phoenix II, a new 26-story mixed-use residential high-rise located at 201 W. Van Buren in Phoenix’s downtown core. Designed by Clayco subsidiary Lamar Johnson Collaborative (LJC), this 632,442-square-foot project is owned and developed by Chicago-based developer, The X Company.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Charities
oucampus.org

510 W. University Dr. #118

AFFORDABLE TEMPE CONDO AVAILABLE! - Affordable lower level unit close to the heart of downtown Tempe and the ASU campus. All appliances including washer and dryer and small private patio in rear. Water not included and no pets. Fees:. Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195. Monthly Sales Tax - 1.8%
TEMPE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Chandler near head of the class in classy apartments

The amenities race in the apartment industry has been intensifying in the country over the past decade with 86% of new builds classified as luxury dwellings, a recent study said. And Chandler is among the cities leading the pack. Arizona in particular showed a tendency toward luxury living since 2012...
CHANDLER, AZ
azbex.com

Sale Revives 284-unit Casa Grande Apartment Plan

Jackson Dearborn Partners’ recent purchase of a 14.39-acre site in Casa Grande west of the I-10 and Florence Blvd. interchange has breathed new life into a stalled 284-unit apartment plan. Previous owner Desert Rose Development Group had gotten approval for a planned area development amendment at the site –...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Tex Earnhardt’s old ranch eyed for high-end homes

The last major piece of land in Chandler available for a large single-family residential subdivision is a historic property. And that ain’t no bull. “This is the last of the 40 acres – everything else is like peanuts,” said David de la Torre, the city’s planning manager. “Everything else is just smaller infill stuff. So this is kind of the end of an era for Chandler.”
CHANDLER, AZ
SignalsAZ

Busiest Fire Station in Chandler To Be Rebuilt

The Chandler City Council has awarded a $5.8 million construction contract to Core Construction, Inc., to rebuild Chandler Fire Station No. 282, located near Alma School and Warner roads in Chandler. “Station No. 282 is located in an ideal location and consistently handles our highest call volumes in Chandler,” said...
CHANDLER, AZ
12news.com

Brooke Salerno safely found by Phoenix Police

MESA, Ariz. — On Sunday morning, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office reported that 22-year-old Brooke Salerno had been safely found, and was in good condition. According to a report from the MCSO on Saturday, Brooke had been seen leaving a home in the area on foot at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jul. 9. She was heading northbound on Ellsworth Road.
MESA, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy