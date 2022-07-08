ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Gas Prices Now Dropping Below $4 a Gallon in Some Parts of US: Analyst

By James Gilboy
The Drive
The Drive
 3 days ago

The pains at the pump seem to be decreasing again… For now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17PeKz_0gZLG95b00

After a season of painfully high gas prices, filling up is showing signs of becoming cheaper again, according to an analyst has observed gas prices falling below $4 a gallon at thousands of gas stations.

Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy predicted Wednesday on Twitter that the United States would see "thousands of [gas] stations falling back under $4 per gallon" within days. True to his projection, De Haan revealed Friday morning that GasBuddy has since received nearly 6,000 individual reports of prices below $4 a gallon. Whether any entire states are back below the $4 mark is uncertain, but De Haan suggested the likely first beneficiaries will be in the southeast.

As of Tuesday, GasBuddy reported that gas prices had fallen for a third straight week, after momentarily eclipsing $5 per gallon in early June. Tuesday reportedly marked a week-over-week price drop of over $0.10, bringing the national average to $4.78 a gallon, down over $0.07 from this time last month. This apparently occurred in spite of a 2.1-percent increase in demand, as indicated by GasBuddy's payment system.

"While we may see prices decline into this week, the drop could fade soon if oil prices reverse, especially with strong demand over the holiday," said De Haan. "For the time being, Americans are spending nearly $100 million per day less on gasoline than when prices peaked a few weeks ago, and that's well-needed relief at a time when gas prices remain near records."

Prices appear to be on track for yet another week of decline, as AAA states that gas prices stand at $4.72 today. That'd suggest a daily fall of $0.02 so far this week. Year-over-year, however, prices remain up $1.66. Long-term, prices could be in for further instability, as U.S. gas inventories remain seven percent below where they were this time last year, and eight percent below the five-year average. They have however increased over two of the last three weeks according to De Haan.

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: james@thedrive.com

Comments / 248

waves
3d ago

Too late. They did nothing for almost two years. Now, since the mid-terms are coming, they want to try to do something? Too little, too late. This administration has cost all of us a lot of money in the last two years. #Anyone but Biden#

Reply(28)
113
waves
3d ago

4.80 in NY where I am at. I’m sorry but, doubling the price of gas in less than two years and then taking 20 cents off just doesn’t cut it.

Reply(24)
67
halfanewfie2
3d ago

$5.99 here on the California Central Coast. the Current administration just sent another $400 million to Ukraine. This makes the 15th package. Had enough yet?

Reply(9)
47
Related
Newsweek

Gas Prices Are Falling Fastest in These 10 States

Americans who have been paying record gas prices to fill up their cars may see a much longed-for reprieve in some parts of the country. The last three months have seen a spike in fuel prices, hitting a national record high of $5.02 per gallon on June 14, posing a political problem for President Joe Biden's administration.
TRAFFIC
money.com

Why Gas Prices Could Soon Plunge

Planning a summer road trip? Soon, it might get a little cheaper. Drivers are finally experiencing some relief at the pump thanks to falling gas prices, and even more price cuts could be on the way. On average, a gallon of regular gas now costs $4.78, according to auto club...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Biden threatens oil companies with 'emergency powers' if they don't increase supply: Slams their 'historically high profit margins' while families see gas prices hit record highs above $5 per gallon

Joe Biden is calling on seven of the top oil companies to do something to help quell surging gas prices after accusing them of intentionally exacerbating the strain on Americans' pocketbooks after the average price per gallon surpassed $5.00. The president is sending letters Wednesday to Marathon Petroleum Corp., Valero...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Price Drop#Gas Stations#Americans
Mashed

Another Pantry Staple Could Soon Have A Price Surge

Back in January, grocery prices broke a 13-year record. Since then, prices have only continued to go up. Eggs, the food that's seen the greatest price increase from inflation, have almost doubled in cost just since December 2021. But eggs aren't the only grocery item affected. Per Forbes Advisor, the prices of foods like beef, chicken, frozen items, milk, butter, and fresh fruit have also risen significantly. With groceries being so expensive, many Americans were turning to less-expensive alternatives. However, even pantry staples like rice, cornmeal, pasta, beans, and lentils are now more costly.
AGRICULTURE
Dayana Sabatin

Gas Prices Rise To $10 Per Gallon In California

Gas prices in California have been rapidly approaching double digits. Currently in California, you'll see prices around $9.50 per gallon at numerous Chevron stations, especially in the rural areas of Mendocino. The owner of Chevron told Fox News about the challenges of selling gas in rural parts of California, in which he claims transportation and pipeline access has made his gasoline astronomical.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fortune

Employee who accidentally lowered gas to 69 cents per gallon tries to pay his station back. The station refuses

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A little under two weeks ago, the manager of a Shell station in Rancho Cordova, Calif., made an error when resetting the station’s gas prices, entering 69 cents rather than $6.99. News of the price quickly went viral, and the station saw losses in the neighborhood of $20,000 before the price was corrected.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
24/7 Wall St.

America Braces For $380 Oil

Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
nddist.com

Major Aluminum Manufacturer Shuts Down

The Century Aluminum plant in Hawesville, Kentucky, is shutting down production due to rising energy costs. In a statement, the company says the plant idling is the "direct result of skyrocketing energy costs," specifically blaming the Russian war in Ukraine for the dramatic increase. The production stoppage will impact some...
HAWESVILLE, KY
CNET

Gas Prices Drop Further: How Low Could They Go This Summer?

In a welcome change for drivers, gas prices have been slowly trending down in July, opposed to the steep climb seen in April, May and June. The average price per gallon on Thursday was $4.75, per AAA -- that's a 27-cent decrease from the record high of $5.02 on June 14.
TRAFFIC
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy