Allendale County, SC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allendale, Colleton, Hampton, Jasper by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-08 16:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Chatham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 19:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-11 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Heavy rain in Downtown Savannah will result in nuisance flooding of low-lying areas. Slow down when traveling and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle ahead. Do not drive into water of unknown depth. Target Area: Chatham FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Georgia, including the following county, Chatham. * WHEN...Until 830 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 719 PM EDT, Doppler radar rainfall estimates indicate that 2.5 to 4 inches of rain has fallen across an area between Savannah and the Savannah Airport, and near the Hunter Army Air Field. Broadcast media and public reports indicate that numerous roads are flooded, some have been closed. High tide peaked around 7 PM, resulting in the slow drainage of storm water early this evening. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected from Savannah to Hunter Army Air Field east towards Wilmington Island. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Pooler, Hunter Army Airfield, Downtown Savannah, Windsor Forest, Midtown Savannah, Coffee Bluff, I-16/I-95 Interchange, Savannah International Airport, Montgomery, Garden City, Port Wentworth, Thunderbolt, Vernonburg, White Bluff, Savannah Historic District, Sandfly, Isle Of Hope, Whitemarsh Island and Skidaway Island.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Charleston, Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 17:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Beaufort; Charleston; Colleton The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Beaufort County in southeastern South Carolina Charleston County in southeastern South Carolina Colleton County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 528 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bears Bluff, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: Edisto Beach, Johns Island, Seabrook Island, Kiawah Island, Meggett, Rockville, Bennetts Point, Edisto Island and Bears Bluff. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
live5news.com

Parts of the Lowcountry under Severe Thunderstorm Warning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for two Lowcountry counties Saturday afternoon. The advisory includes Charleston and Colleton counties. It will be active till 6:30 p.m. “Locations impacted include Edisto Beach, Johns Island, Seabrook Island, Kiawah Island, Meggett, Rockville, Bennetts Point, Edisto...
Storms flood Dorchester Road in North Charleston Sunday afternoon

UPDATE: The following have been reported as “completely impassible” by NCPD: Dorchester Rd at Leeds Ave Industrial between Azalea and Dorchester Rd — NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Sunday evening storms have left Dorchester Road flooded. According to North Charleston Police, Dorchester Road between Remus and Rivers Avenue is completely under water. NCPD reported this […]
Lights out, roads flooded in Summerville as storms roll through

UPDATE: Summerville PD said Dolphin Drive has reopened. —SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Summerville said multiple lights are out in the Bacons Bridge Road and Old Trolley Road areas Saturday as storms move through parts of the Lowcountry. Flooding is being reported on Old Trolley Road near the Ye Ole Fashioned and Bacons Bridge […]
Man struck by train in Calhoun County identified

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — The Calhoun County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died late Friday evening after being struck by a train. Coroner Donnie Porth confirmed that 38-year-old Matthew Shannon of St. Matthews was found dead after his agency and others were called out to the Fort Motte area of the county around 6:22 p.m.
Body found in burning shed

A local male was found deceased inside a burning shed in Mocks Corner last week, according to the Berkeley County Coroner's Office. The victim who perished along the 1700 block of Black Tom Road was identified as Mr. Rayvonta Deas, 24, of North Charleston. An autopsy has been scheduled with MUSC Health University Medical Center in Charleston.
One dead in three-vehicle collision in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A passenger died in a three-vehicle collision that happened on I-20 westbound early Saturday morning. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / SC police investigating Lexington County apartment complex homicide. Master Trooper Gary Miller says the collision happened around 4:29 a.m. on July 9 at I-20...
Lake living in Moncks Corner

Moncks Corner is a growing town located 35 miles from Charleston, quietly tucked from the hustle and bustle of the city. This quaint corner of the Upstate boasts a large lake, Lake Moultrie, along the north portion of the town. With a rich town history, you may know Moncks Corner...
1 Dead On U.S. Hwy. 52 Crash, SCHP Says

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one person dead Friday night. The single-vehicle crash happened on U.S. Highway 52 near Jessamine Drive – two miles west of Moncks Corner. According to SCHP, the driver on U.S. Highway 52 when...
South Carolina woman hit by beach umbrella sues Isle of Palms resort

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) — A woman has sued a South Carolina resort saying she was hit in the face by a beach umbrella and needed “extensive” surgery. According to documents filed in Charleston County, Berenice Kelly was sitting in a beach chair near the Wild Dunes Resort on Isle of Palms in June 2021 when she was hit in the face by a beach umbrella. The documents said Kelly’s face and nose were “shattered and required extensive repair sugary.”
Detectives investigating fatal North Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left one dead in North Charleston early Sunday morning. Deputies responded shortly after 3 a.m. to a report of gunfire in the 7600 block of Winchester Street. They found a car that had...
Man found dead in Summerville's Nexton area

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a fatal shooting that transpired Friday evening at the Isaac Apartments in Summerville's Nexton area, located at 195 North Creek Drive. Police received the call at 7:56 p.m. and are reporting that "this is a very active scene and investigation." Reports indicate...
Largest source of Mount Pleasant noise complaints is Wando High, not Shem Creek

MOUNT PLEASANT — Prompted by complaints about noise from the Old Village and Shem Creek restaurants, Town Council agreed to test some strict proposed noise regulations. The results were unexpected: the bigger culprit was Wando High School, specifically its stadium. The 90-day test period began May 1 with police...
