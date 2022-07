If you've driven up or down Pershing Blvd. in Cheyenne, you've probably noticed that next to the Pershing Plaza center, there is a new sign up in front of the empty office buildings. The sign is announcing the upcoming opening of the Derby Club, which is an off-track betting location. There are already three other Derby Clubs in the state of Wyoming with the first location opening in Gillette, followed by Sheridan and Casper.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 16 HOURS AGO