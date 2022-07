CASPER, Wyo. — The Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo Parade will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday and will include a viewing area for people with disabilities. Handicap parking and a parade viewing area for people with disabilities will be on Collins Drive between Wolcott and Durbin Streets. The reserved area is being organized by Casper’s Council of People with Disabilities, the City of Casper and the Science Zone.

CASPER, WY ・ 8 HOURS AGO