ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Homes are Selling Fastest In these 3 NJ Counties

By Jeff Deminski
Cat Country 107.3
Cat Country 107.3
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New Jersey Realtors is a 6,000+ members-strong trade association that recently put out some interesting stats on how fast homes are selling in New Jersey. And the three counties where properties sell the fastest might surprise you. Conventional wisdom wouldn’t have you think they’d be southern counties. Historically real...

catcountry1073.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

6 New Jersey counties have "high" COVID-19 level

NEW JERSEY -- Six counties in New Jersey are now in the "high" COVID-19 community level amid a summer surge. Residents in Morris, Monmouth, Burlington, Camden, Atlantic and Cape May counties are recommended to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. The designation is based on new hospital admissions and current level of new cases per 100,000 people. It comes as the BA.5 strain fuels the summer surge. The latest numbers show New York City's positivity rate is over 15 percent. The daily average of cases is more than 3,500. City health officials have urged New Yorkers to wear masks at all public indoor settings and outside around crowds. Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor, said a prior infection may not stop this strain. "If you had Omicron a couple of weeks ago, you can get re-infected now," Agus said. "Americans have moved on from COVID-19, and the problem is COVID-19 hasn't moved on from America." Health officials recommend high-quality masks, like N-95, K-N95 or KF-94. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Former N.J. town used to be known as the ‘caviar capital of the world’

It was New Jersey’s equivalent of a gold rush and a tiny town called Caviar that sprung up along the Delaware River was at the heart of it. In the 1800s, the Delaware River was flush with Atlantic sturgeon—the enormous fish that can weigh up to 800 pounds and has been around since dinosaurs existed. But locally, their eggs, known as roe, were “considered worthless except as bait with which to catch eels and perch or to feed the hogs,” according to an 1899 report on sturgeon fisheries in the Delaware by John Nathan Cobb for the U.S. Fish Commission.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
CBS New York

N.J. accepting pre-applications for rental assistance program

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey's rental assistance program opens its waiting list Monday. The state's Department of Community Affairs is now accepting pre-applications online through July 22. All pre-applications submitted during the open enrollment period will be entered into a database, and then a lottery system will be used to select applicants for the waiting list. Those selected in the lottery will then be eligible to receive the rental assistance vouchers, as they become available. CLICK HERE for more information.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: July 11, 2022

The Cat Fanciers Association and Garden State Cat Club of New Jersey will hold its annual cat show at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison on July 16 and 17. Special attractions will include a breed showcase and feline agility demonstrations.
EDISON, NJ
thedigestonline.com

The Best New Jersey Road Trips Everyone Has to Take

In a state that has 39,000 miles of public roadways, there’s no shortage of destinations to explore by car. Want to cruise along the Jersey Shore? Perhaps you’d prefer to drive past the Pinelands or Palisades Cliffs. No matter what’s on your itinerary, missing out on the opportunity to explore the vast diversity of the Garden State would be a shame. Yes, we really mean that. So, we’ve gone ahead and made a list of New Jersey road trips worth taking (organized by eight scenic byways), that includes everything from routes with coastal views to ones laden with historic landmarks.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Commuting#North Jersey#Nj#New Jersey Realtors#Rowan University
NJ.com

Iconic N.J. wedding and banquet venue shuts down

Mayfair Farms, the elegant banquet hall in West Orange that hosted U.S. presidents and catered thousands of weddings, proms, and luncheons, has closed after 80 years. The family-run business, started by Martin L. Horn in 1942, shut down on June 30. “Thank you and farewell,” began a brief post on...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
essexnewsdaily.com

Murphy signs historic $50.6 billion state budget

CRANFORD, NJ — New Jersey’s $50.6 billion spending plan, which makes good on Democrats’ promises of affordability and property tax rebates for New Jerseyans, was signed into law on Thursday, June 30, by Gov. Phil Murphy. Standing between the cookbook and medical technology sections of the Cranford...
CRANFORD, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Experts Say This Is The Most Romantic Destination in New Jersey

It may be a little soon to be thinking of Valentines day, but if you're looking for something romantic to do with your significant other this will be of interest. Trips To Discover has released their most romantic destinations for each state in the United States, and you know I had to see what they came up with for Jersey.
TRAVEL
Beach Radio

Heroin and Fentanyl claiming lives at alarming clip in Ocean County, NJ and Monmouth County, NJ

The ongoing drug epidemic in New Jersey continues to wreak havoc on communities near and far in the Garden State including Ocean County and Monmouth County. It has become a sad reality, the norm for heroin and fentanyl to circulate in our communities with drug dealers peddling massive amounts of these and other drugs into our communities with no regard for human life.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy