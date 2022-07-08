ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

U.S. Marshals assist Reading Police with the arrest of homicide suspect

 3 days ago
An arrest has been made in connection with a homicide that occurred in February 2022, the Reading Police Department announced Friday morning....

abc27.com

Grocery store burglarized overnight in Ephrata

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police are investigating a burglary that took place over the weekend. According to Ephrata police, a grocery store in the 400 block of North Reading Street was burglarized overnight Friday, July 8 into Saturday, July 9. The suspect was able to gain entry into...
EPHRATA, PA
WOLF

Luzerne Co. man takes off when Troopers try to serve arrest warrants

Shickshinny (Luzerne County) - Pennsylvania State Police say Jonathan Eisenhauer, 39, of Shickshinny took off, when Troopers tried to arrest him on two active warrants Friday. We're told Eisenhauer led them on a brief foot chase before being arrested. While Troopers did not say what those two warrants were, Eisenhauer...
SHICKSHINNY, PA
Reading, PA
Berks Weekly is an independent, locally owned, digital newspaper featuring the latest top stories and headlines from Reading and Berks County, Pennsylvania.

