Public School 29Sarah Blesener for The New York Times. It looks like New York City Schools will be dealing with larger cuts this summer than previously anticipated. The worst part is that the reason for that anticipation was due to an official announcement from The Mayor’s administration. Mayor Eric Adams announced that the budget included $375 million in cuts because there was a decline in enrollment in schools in the DOE. The DOE has said that they were using the federal stimulus money to help soften the blow a little bit. This would result in the schools only losing about $215 million due to the enrollment decline.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO