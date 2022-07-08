Billings Weekend Roundup 7/8 to 7/10

About a month or so ago I was thinking to myself how nice it was that we didn't seem to have very many mosquitos this year in Montana. "This is great", I thought, as I cracked a cold beer on my patio one evening, "finally a summer with minimal bug bites." When the Miller moths began showing up everywhere a couple of weeks ago, I told my kids "at least they don't bite, like mosquitos." Alas, it appears that I spoke too soon regarding the pesky, biting bugs because they're out now and they're getting pretty bad.

