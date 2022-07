The public is invited to a groundbreaking ceremony for one of the final segments of the Eagle Valley Trail on July 12 at 11:00 a.m. This 1.7-mile stretch of trail runs from the Duck Pond Open Space to Dotsero. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place near the eastbound on-ramp for Interstate 70, 1.5 miles west of the Eagle County Duck Pond Open Space Parcel on the I-70 Frontage Road. While parking is available at the site, the public is encouraged to bike, hike, walk or otherwise use the trail to get to the groundbreaking site.

EAGLE COUNTY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO