Meredith, NH

Gallery owner Vynnie Hale open’s his first show July 14

laconiadailysun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEREDITH — Vynnie Hale is opening his very first show with a collection called, “A Few of My Favorite Things,” at The Galleries at 30 Main. It opens on Thursday, July 14 with a reception from 4 to 7 p.m. and will run through July 31. New business, Karlin’s Wine, Cheese...

www.laconiadailysun.com

laconiadailysun.com

Meredith League Gallery’s July exhibit – 'Patterns in Time'

MEREDITH — This July the League of NH Craftsmen – Meredith Fine Craft Gallery will be hosting an exhibit titled “Patterns in Time,” a collaborative effort by league artists Doug Masury and Becky Sawyer. The exhibit features scarves, shawls, and jewelry inspired by the patterns of stained glass, scarification, and Frank Lloyd Wright.
MEREDITH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Make a fun fairy house with Patsy Frasier

MEREDITH — Join artist Patsy Frasier at the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery on Sunday, July 17, from noon to 3 p.m., to create a fairy house. In the class, students will up-cycle old containers with garden stones, glass baubles, and cement to make a fairy house. Each unique house will then be embellished with treasures from nature and bits of bling. All materials are supplied by the instructor. This class will be held outside (weather permitting) under the pergola next to the gallery.
MEREDITH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Gilford Hills plans equipment upgrades, expands outdoor offerings

GILFORD — The Gilford Hills Tennis & Fitness Club is planning some extensive overhauls. In addition to a future field out back, the gym has recently resurfaced its outdoor tennis courts, and is in the process of purchasing a slew of new equipment for its facility, with future plans for interior remodeling, according to owners Marc and Heidi Bourgeois.
GILFORD, NH
Meredith, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Altrusa and Happy Cow team up for scholarship fundraiser and book swap

LACONIA — Mark your calendars to join Altrusa International of Laconia and Happy Cow Ice Cream on Sunday, Aug. 21 from noon to 4 p.m. for a fun family event. With every purchase that day, Happy Cow will donate a portion of proceeds to help fund Altrusa's various educational scholarships.
LACONIA, NH
rochesternhnews.net

Lilac Family Fun Festival draws thousands for fireworks, rides, and free activities

The City of Rochester hosted the inaugural return of the Lilac Family Fun Festival on Saturday, July 9th from 4-9pm. Attendees enjoyed a variety of activities offered by nonprofits and businesses, free carnival rides, entertainment provided by the Strafford Wind Symphony and Whiskey Bent and the Hellhounds, food trucks and vendors, and an impressive fireworks display.
ROCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Yard sale in Bristol July 16

BRISTOL — The ladies of the Fidelis Missionary Society will be holding their annual yard sale on Saturday, July 16 from 8 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the downstairs of Bristol Baptist Church located at 30 Summer Street. For more information, call 603-744-2875 or 603-744-3885.
BRISTOL, NH
laconiadailysun.com

LRMHC seeking sponsors and donations for upcoming online auction

LACONIA — Lakes Region Mental Health Center is hosting its 11th annual Mental Health Awareness Online Auction from Oct. 12-26. The public has the opportunity to bid on great products and services from around the Lakes Region. LRMHC is currently looking for sponsors or donations with a goal of raising more than $15,000 this year to support the mental health of those who live and work in our communities.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

'Leave your inhibitions at the door:' Lakes Region Alternative Fitness brings pole, bungee classes to Gilford

LACONIA — Following the at-home workout craze of the mid-pandemic days, people are flocking back to group fitness and renewing their gym memberships. Yet many people are neither fulfilled by at-home crunches nor confident in the atmosphere of traditional gyms. Beneath the velvet neon hues of black lights, harnessed to large bungees anchored in the ceiling, and boosted by the punching beats of popular dance music, athletes at Lakes Region Alternative Fitness explore a third way — one that combines fun with physical and personal empowerment.
GILFORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Open house at historic Center Harbor Town House July 17

CENTER HARBOR — Have you been wondering what all the activity has been over at the old Center Harbor Town House lately? Are you curious about what's inside that historic building? Would you like to know about its history and plans for the future? If so, you are cordially invited to an open house at the Town House on Sunday, July 17 from noon until 2 p.m. Heritage Commission members will be hosting this special event that includes tours of the building, displays of historical items found during the rehabilitation, a discussion of future plans, refreshments, and good conversation with friends, neighbors and summer visitors.
CENTER HARBOR, NH
97.5 WOKQ

An Apology to Singer Maren Morris Before She Plays New Hampshire This Weekend

I couldn't let you come to New Hampshire to perform tomorrow night in Gilford at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion without saying this to you first. I swear I never meant it in an actual attacking or bullying way -- just all in good fun since it happens to the best of us sometimes. But I'm not in the business of legitimately tearing someone down at the expense of being the funny guy or to make myself feel better.
GILFORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Penelope Kyle, 81

CONCORD — Penelope Lancaster Kyle, age 81, of East Side Drive, Concord, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2022 at Havenwood Heritage Heights. She was born in Louisville, KY, the second of 10 children of the late Patrick R. and Thelma (Buckel) Lancaster. Penelope worked as an elementary teacher for over 20 years in the Concord School District retiring in 2000. She was a member of the St. John’s/Christ the King Church Ministry and enjoyed volunteering at the Food Pantry and the St. Vincent De Paul Society. She was a member of COPOCO in Concord where she enjoyed tennis and sitting by the Pool.
CONCORD, NH
Boston 25 News

WATCH: Brave dog named Thor scares bear off porch in New Hampshire

NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. — A brave dog named Thor was caught on video scaring a bear off the porch off a home in New Hampshire last week. Ring video shared by a resident of North Haverhill captured the moment the 13-year-old dog came face-to-face with the brazen bruin. The...
BOSTON, MA
laconiadailysun.com

Derek Adams: Mass murders should be described as such, not with euphemisms

I wasn't blaming the mail carriers for the mail issues, the whole postal system is whacked. I take important paperwork directly to where it's going if it's in town, it's never going to be a perfect system. About the streets of Laconia, I've been on dirt roads that are better. It seems like the streets that aren't too bad get worked on while the really bad ones just get worse. I hate fireworks unless it's the 4th or New Years Eve. Why is the media calling a murderer a "gunman" or now even a "sniper"? People that do anything like what's been happening are evil, good for nothing murderers and that's all they are.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Scholarships awarded at the annual Alumni Brunch at Church Landing

MEREDITH — Every year the Meredith/Inter-Lakes Alumni Association presents three scholarships to graduating seniors at Inter-Lakes High School who plan to pursue higher education. This year the scholarships were awarded to the students at the annual Alumni Brunch held at Church Landing on Sunday, June 5. The 2022 Meredith/Inter-Lakes...
MEREDITH, NH
94.9 HOM

Hidden Graveyard in Rye Marks Area of the Oldest Settlement in New Hampshire

Even if you've lived in the same town, state, or region all your life, there's always something new to see or explore that you never knew existed. Yours truly learned that firsthand yesterday after going on a little adventure with two others, one of whom (we'll call her Tricia), was visiting the Granite State for the first time from Florida.
RYE, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Chad M. Lowell-Kaza, 48

ASHLAND — Chad Michael Lowell-Kaza, 48, died on June 7, 2022, from complications of diabetes. Chad was born on January 8, 1974, on Wurtsmith Airforce Base in Oscoda, MI. He spent most of his childhood in Ashland, NH. He attended Ashland Elementary School and graduated from Plymouth Regional High School in 1992. After graduating high school, Chad served in the United States Navy from 1992-1996. He was a chef on the USS Honolulu (SSN-718) and was the proud recipient of the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal while serving on this submarine. Chad loved his time in the Navy and often referred to those years as some of the best years of his life. After leaving the Navy, Chad worked as a chef in restaurants in Florida, New Hampshire, and Oregon.
ASHLAND, NH

