Gallery owner Vynnie Hale open’s his first show July 14

I wasn't blaming the mail carriers for the mail issues, the whole postal system is whacked. I take important paperwork directly to where it's going if it's in town, it's never going to be a perfect system. About the streets of Laconia, I've been on dirt roads that are better. It seems like the streets that aren't too bad get worked on while the really bad ones just get worse. I hate fireworks unless it's the 4th or New Years Eve. Why is the media calling a murderer a "gunman" or now even a "sniper"? People that do anything like what's been happening are evil, good for nothing murderers and that's all they are.

LACONIA, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO