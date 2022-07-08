Gallery owner Vynnie Hale open’s his first show July 14

ASHLAND — Chad Michael Lowell-Kaza, 48, died on June 7, 2022, from complications of diabetes. Chad was born on January 8, 1974, on Wurtsmith Airforce Base in Oscoda, MI. He spent most of his childhood in Ashland, NH. He attended Ashland Elementary School and graduated from Plymouth Regional High School in 1992. After graduating high school, Chad served in the United States Navy from 1992-1996. He was a chef on the USS Honolulu (SSN-718) and was the proud recipient of the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal while serving on this submarine. Chad loved his time in the Navy and often referred to those years as some of the best years of his life. After leaving the Navy, Chad worked as a chef in restaurants in Florida, New Hampshire, and Oregon.
