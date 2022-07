The first time these two veteran heavyweights met it was back in 2016. Kubrat Pulev won that battle thanks to a split decision nod from the judges. Now, six years later, Chisora has literally evened the score by getting a split decision nod from the judges over Pulev on Saturday. Their 12 round rematch was held Saturday at London’s O2 arena – Englishman Chisora’s home turf. The battle was close, however, very close. While neither fighter was in his prime, the 29-2 Pulev and the 32-12 Chisora put on a mutually draining show. No fan wasted time or money watching this one.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO