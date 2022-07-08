ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Levi Strauss, Costco rise; Nu Skin, WD-40 fall

By The Associated Press
WNYT
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:. Twitter Inc., down $1.98 to $36.81. Elon Musk’s deal to buy the social media company is reportedly in jeopardy. Levi...

wnyt.com

Deadline

Warner Bros. Sees Big Covid Outbreak As Rising Cases Hit Studios & Networks

Click here to read the full article. Los Angeles County’s daily tally of new Covid cases has topped 8,000 for the first time since January and, like many local industries, Hollywood is not immune. Warner Bros. has recorded what may be the biggest showbiz outbreak of the pandemic, with 31 employees listed as infected on the official L.A. County Public Health Department web site. The studio has seen smaller outbreaks, mostly in the range of 3-5 cases. In May its Bldg 128 had a cluster of 5 cases while Stages 27 and 29 also saw 5 cases. The next-highest Industry-related outbreak we’re...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

