ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jalen Ramsey 'Overrated'? Rams CB Fires Back at 'Comedy,' States His Resume

By Mike Fisher
RamDigest
RamDigest
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JhXcn_0gZLDVHj00

Jalen Ramsey is pretty much universally recognized as the best of the best. Offenses who challenge him have for the entirety of his career found that out the hard way.

And if you are an "anonymous'' NFL exec telling ESPN that Ramsey is "falling off'' and "overrated''? The Los Angeles Rams' all-time great cornerback is going to challenge you right back.

In the wake of a survey that disses Ramsey, he took to social media to flex his resume muscles.

“Stack up my first six years in the league to ANY corner in HISTORY! Three-time first team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler. Who else did that?” Ramsey asked. "This is comedy ...''

Ramsey has a case here, on a lot of levels.

First, of course, is the bothersome (necessary evil?) habit of ESPN to play this "anonymous source'' game. One of these days, the network is going to conduct a "poll by having conversations with executives, owners and players'' and those surveyed will attach their names to their opinions.

Imagine the gravitas involved in such a thing.

Second is the weird spin. ESPN writes, “Ramsey dominated the voting for a second consecutive year, but it’s noteworthy a few trusted evaluators didn’t have him in the top five.''

So ... Ramsey is "dominant'' ... but "not so much''?!

And then there is the biting quote: “I think he’s falling off and a little overrated at this point.''

It is true that Ramsey's resume, now topped by a Super Bowl title with the Rams, is impeccable; as he wrote, there are "only like two in HISTORY with a resume like mine in six years,” Ramsey said.

But what about the "falling off'' thing? Can all of the above be true? That he's an all-timer but also "slipping''? That he's a premium guy but still "overrated''?

That wouldn't seem to be the smartest bet, given the fact that Ramsey has accomplished all of these things ... and is just now age 27.

“Still a force, huge engine, fierce competitor, smart,” one NFL coach said to ESPN, with the quote that probably should resonate more than the weird rip job. “Best tackler, hitter, blitzer of that group. He’s still the best right now.”

Comments / 1

Related
AOL Corp

Former NFL QB Jake Plummer is now a mushroom farmer in Colorado

If you ever wondered what former Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is doing now, wonder no longer: Plummer is a co-founder of Mycolove Farm, which has been selling locally grown medicinal and culinary mushrooms and mushroom extracts 30 miles outside Denver since 2021. "It’s not like we...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo wins playoff for third American Century Celebrity Championship title

STATELINE, Nev. — After Mark Mulder held the lead for most of the day, there was some drama to end the 2022 American Century Celebrity Golf Championship. It came down to two playoff holes and sudden-death drama between three players — Mark Mulder, Tony Romo and Joe Pavelski — to determine the winner. It was the first three-way playoff in tournament history and the fifth playoff overall, and comes off a playoff last year, when Vinny Del Negro outlasted John Smoltz.
ARLINGTON, TX
Cowboys Country

Cowboys WR Needs: Should Dallas Sign Julio Jones?

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have seen Julio Jones at his best. In total, 31 receptions for 492 yards and three touchdowns. These numbers are respectable single-season outputs for middle-of-the-order receivers and would almost certainly be parlayed into another NFL contract. But this isn't that. These are Julio Jones' career...
ARLINGTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s key weapon gets concerning sign about future with Cowboys

Dalton Schultz and the Dallas Cowboys agreed on a one-year deal worth $10.931 million back in March, which would ensure the team the services of the sure-handed tight end for at least the duration of the 2022 NFL season. But of course, Schultz is far from satisfied, as he remains looking for an extension deal […] The post Dak Prescott’s key weapon gets concerning sign about future with Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#American Football#Espn#The Los Angeles Rams
ClutchPoints

Trey Lance’s ‘arm fatigue’ rumor gets brutally honest take from 49ers coach

There’s controversy surrounding Trey Lance, as the San Francisco 49ers QB is said to be dealing with “arm fatigue.” However, the team is denying such talks. Recently, NFL insider Mike Silver and FOX Sports commentator Colin Cowherd reported what sources are telling them as “arm fatigue” for Lance. According to Cowherd (via Sports Illustrated), the […] The post Trey Lance’s ‘arm fatigue’ rumor gets brutally honest take from 49ers coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
College Football HQ

USC football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for USC in the Pac-12 and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's take a look at the full USC football schedule for the Trojans in the 2022 season. USC football schedule for 2022 seasonWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Rice Week 2, Sept. 10 at Stanford Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Fresno State ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Scotty Pippen Jr. Impressed for Lakers in Front of LeBron James

The Lakers 2022 Summer League roster is laden with talent and full of notable names, but on Friday night it was Scotty Pippen Jr. who stole the show in front of LeBron James. In the team’s first game of the Las Vegas Summer League, the son of the former Bulls great put on a show, scoring a team-high 19 points in the Lakers 104–84 loss to the Suns. He also racked up four rebounds, three assists and three steals in the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman

Few figures are more synonymous with the National Football League than Troy Aikman at this point. The longtime Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned NFL analyst has been a part of the league for three-plus decades at this point. Aikman made a big move this offseason, leaving Fox Sports for ESPN. He...
DALLAS, TX
AllLakers

Lakers 'Mom and Pop' Approach Holding Up Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving Trade

The Lakers, despite being a global brand, are not owned by a billionaire like Steve Balmer or Joe Lacob. They're owned by the Buss family who's main source of income is the team itself, and doesn't even own the arena the team plays in, which is atypical in this day and age of professional sports. Their relative lack of financial resources could be the main hurdle in a potential Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving trade.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo's Big Win On Sunday

Former Cowboys quarterback and current CBS analyst Tony Romo scored his third win in the American Century Championship on Sunday. Romo took home the trophy in the celebrity golf event by winning the second hole of a three-man playoff. The NFL world reacted to the former four-time Pro Bowler's big...
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders Had Rude Homecoming for Stabler, Casper

Quarterback Kenny Stabler and tight end Dave Casper had Hall of Fame careers with the Oakland Raiders, but in 1980 they were on the other side of the field with the Houston Oilers for an AFC wild-card game at the Oakland Coliseum. Stabler had been traded to the Oilers for...
NFL
RamDigest

Rams Overlooked in 'Stingiest' Defense Rankings?

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay has become known as one of the league's top offensive minds during his time in the NFL. Even if defense isn't his specialty, the Rams have had some of the league's best defensive players over the years, including stars like defensive tackle Aaron Donald, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and, more recently, longtime Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner.
NFL
FOX Sports

Who has the best offense in college football right now?

It was a staunch defensive effort that ultimately powered Georgia to its first national title in over 40 years last season — but nonetheless, offense is the dominant theme in today's era of college football. The country is rife with highly-potent offensive forges, and those will soon be on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RaiderMaven

Raiders QB Wilson Didn't Live Up to His Promise

Quarterback Marc Wilson is the sixth-leading passer in the history of the Oakland-Los Angeles-Oakland Raiders, but it’s safe to say that longtime fans of Raider Nation and even Wilson himself, believe there could have been more. The Raiders drafted the 6-6, 205-pound Wilson in the first round (No. 15...
NFL
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says he’s entering the 2022 season in the best shape of his life. “A couple of weeks out and I’m in the best shape that I’ve ever been in,” Prescott said via Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com. “So it’s time to ramp it up and get going.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Inside The Rockets

Jabari Smith's Rockets defeat Chet Holmgren's Thunder 90-88

LAS VEGAS — Tari Eason continues to make the most of his opportunity during the 2022 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Eason finished the game with 13 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and a block. His on-court production led to the Houston Rockets recording their first victory of summer league play in a 90-88 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder Saturday evening, inside the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
HOUSTON, TX
RamDigest

RamDigest

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

 https://www.si.com/nfl/rams

Comments / 0

Community Policy