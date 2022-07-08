Watervliet man accused of tourturing animals

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officers with the Troy Police Department responded to the area of 44 Third Street around 10:20 p.m. Sunday after receiving a 911 call reporting a disturbance. Upon arrival, police say, they found an adult man with a cut to his face. The subject was verbally...
A shots fired call in Watervliet ends with two people in custody. Police say Keiji Mason Flowers fired several rounds from a handgun while in her backyard on Sixth Avenue. Investigators say they executed a search warrant and found an illegally possessed 9 mm handgun inside the home. Flowers is...
Three children are safe after being rescued from the top of a mountain in Fulton County. It started Sunday night in Bleecker on County Route 112. Firefighters say the children — two 9-year-olds and a 6-year-old — got lost in the woods after they wandered away from the camp where they were staying.
WATERVLIET, N.Y. — On June 21, at approximately 6:50 p.m., Watervliet police officers responded to the 1500 block of Sixth Avenue with members of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to conduct an inquiry about a juvenile parolee who was alleged to be in possession of a firearm.
A missing boy found dead in Washington County will be remembered Monday evening. NewsChannel 13 is told a memorial for 6-year-old Onnex Thompson-Hall will be at Carman Park in Schenectady at 8:30 Monday evening. Police say the young boy’s body was found in a pond, not far from his home...
"He calls the chicken police on me!!" We can be thankful that something like this didn't happen in the Hudson Valley but it did happen and I'll give you a second to figure out where it went down?.... Strange Things Happen in Florida. Yup, Florida is home to some of...
A man from the Capital District is facing criminal charges after nearly two dozen animals were found living in what police described as “grossly deplorable conditions.”. Watervliet Police were called to a home near 3rd Avenue and 6th Street Wednesday, July 6, to investigate an animal complaint. When officers...
A man has been found guilty of second-degree murder in Albany County. It took the jury just about two hours to convict Paul Barbaritano of killing Nicole Jennings in July 2019. The jury agreed Barbaritano killed the Jennings, 29, in his apartment on Brevator Street. He took the stand Friday...
State police say a child with autism who had been missing in Washington County has been found dead. Police say New York State DEC Forest Rangers found 6-year-old Onnex Thompson-Hall dead in a pond not far from his home in the town of Easton. Police say the drowning appears to...
For being a hero of the foodservice industry, Capital Region delivery drivers are having a tough time right now. While restaurants and apps try to get over an almost unfillable delivery demand that's existed ever since COVID lockdowns, astronomical gas prices and inflation are keeping more drivers off the streets and looking for other lines of work.
A fight between two women resulted in a stabbing in Troy last night. According to police, the victim has what is being described as a minor injury to her leg caused by a sharp object. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. Police say the victim knew her attacker.
We’re working to get more information on a truck that crashed Saturday afternoon in Troy. It happened in the area of Morrison Avenue and High Street. The truck wound up in the trees off the side of the road. No word yet if anybody was injured.
A 47-year-old man has died after drowning in Sacandaga Lake near Beacon Island, in Mayfield. State police say multiple crews responded to the area when reports came in around 4 p.m. Friday of a man who went into the water and did not resurface. Police say Albert Adamkoski jumped into...
A bicyclist is recovering after getting hit by a car in Pittsfield. Police say the cyclist was in the area of the Onota Lake Boat Ramp access road Sunday afternoon. They were traveling towards the ramp when they collided with a car. The cyclist was transported to the hospital with...
WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A woman faces charges for allegedly obtaining compensation benefits they were not entitled to. United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman said, that Eunice Ting, 68, of Watervliet was arraigned on an indictment charge of theft of government property and providing false information to collect worker’s compensation.
Emergency crews in Watervliet have been at 4th Avenue and 15th Street for a fire. No other details have been released at this time. However, a photo posted by Watervliet Police on social media shows serious damage to the building. NewsChannel 13 is working to get more information on a...
BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Animal Shelter is asking for information about a dog found tied to a tree. The animal shelter posted pictures to Facebook. The dog was found in the woods off Route 9 in Corinth. The shelter said the dog had been there for multiple days. Anyone with information is asked to call the shelter.
