ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlboro, NY

Benmarl Winery’s Sangria Festival is Serving Up Fun! Enter to Win Tickets

By Alison Cox
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's nothing like a little drink to keep your spirits high this summer. Benmarl Winery's Sangria Festival can do just that! The oldest vineyard...

hudsonvalleycountry.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
boozyburbs.com

Fig & Tomato Expected to Open Later This Week

Fig & Tomato, an Italian European eatery, has announced their grand opening for this Thursday, July 14th in Hillsdale. The restaurant is from the team behind Cork & Crust and Raw Oyster Bar & Italian Kitchen in Harrington Park. They appear to be replacing Southern Italian restaurant Della Cucina, which...
HILLSDALE, NJ
94.3 Lite FM

Is Saugerties Newest Ice Cream Stand Ever Going to Open?

The grand opening has been pushed back numerous times but it looks like it could happen sooner than later. Earlier this year, we told you about how one of Saugerties' long-standing businesses was branching out into the ice cream business, again! The Siracusano family that owns and operates Sawyer Motors on Ulster Avenue in Saugerties is almost ready to start serving the area with one of our favorite treats, ICE CREAM!
SAUGERTIES, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Led Zeppelin Fan Goes Global

I’ve worked in radio for decades, and I’ve been pretty lucky when it comes to seeing some cool concerts. But I haven’t seen nearly as many concerts as New Paltz native Perry Kimlin. From what I can tell, Perry is about my age, but he’s been to over 1,300 shows at this point. That’s a lot of live music, way more than I’ve ever seen.
NEW PALTZ, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marlboro, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Thursday Night Food Truck Festivals in Saugerties

When did food trucks become such a big thing? I guess it’s been in the last 10 or 15 years. When I was growing up in the 1970s and 1980s, the word food truck didn't even exist. It was pretty much hot dog trucks or ice cream trucks. Then there were taco trucks. And now there seems to be every kind of food available out of a truck.
SAUGERTIES, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Big Music Festival Coming to Gardiner, NY

Summertime and the livin’ is easy. At least that’s what the song says, and here in the Hudson Valley, it’s pretty much true. There are all sorts of concerts and festivals happening throughout the summer, and they're happening all over the Hudson Valley. Many towns even have live music during the week. That’s definitely a summertime thing.
GARDINER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winery#Sangria#Souvenir#Live Music#Vineyard#Localevent#Local Life#Food Drink#Benmarl Winery#American
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley’s Most Famous Street Festival Returns this Weekend

I hate to even bring up the word covid, but let’s face it, it’s changed our lives in so many ways. Some of those will be forever changes, and some temporary changes. One of the things that we saw over the last couple of years was the cancellation of some of our favorite traditions and festivals. Some have returned, some have not.
ROSENDALE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

5 Incredible and Local Hudson Valley Burgers

Are you feeling hungry? Thinking about what to have for lunch or dinner today? There’s no shortage of restaurants to choose from no matter where you are in the Hudson Valley. In fact, we’ve got so many great restaurants that making a choice is the hardest part about eating out. I guess it all depends on what you’re craving.
GOSHEN, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Show Us Your Bass For A Chance at a $500 Gift Card

We know you are out there on the water and in the water fishing the Hudson Valley and beyond. It doesn't matter if you fish the rivers, the lakes, or the streams The Wolf and Northern Dutchess Archery 7375 S. Broadway in Red Hook, NY want to see your catch. Show us the one that didn't get away no matter how big or how small. It could win you a $500 gift card to spend at Northern Dutchess Archery in Red Hook.
RED HOOK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hopewell Junction Restaurant Enters The Upside-Down with Stranger Things Menu

Cue Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill' (or Metallica's "Master of Puppets") because things are getting strange in Hopewell Junction. Stranger Things Season 4 on Netflix has been the talk of the town for the last few weeks. Now that part 2 has wrapped up many (aka me!) are trying to stay spoiler-free. What better way to distract yourself than with some delicious food with a Stranger Things twist?
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Exciting New Businesses Coming to Poughkeepsie’s Eastdale Village

There is certainly no shortage of fun things to do at Eastdale Village Town Center right off of Route 44 in Poughkeepsie. This past spring, they offered line dancing and Pilates, and every second Friday of the month you can be part of the Second Friday Celebrations at Eastdale Village. Live music, food, shopping, and lots of community fun. And that’s coming up this Friday.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Visit This “World Famous” Sculpture Garden in Orange County, NY

By living in the Hudson Valley, you can discover something new everyday. With this growing community and a constant flow of new visitors, you start to see things differently. You may recognize something that you have taken for granted. The Shawangunk Mountains are mesmerizing to out of town visitors. The Roadside Markers are astonishing to history buffs looking to discover something new. Numerous Hudson Valley hiking trails are Heaven to those who get a thrill from exploring new paths.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Ticket Worth $1,000 a Week for Life Sold at Hudson Valley Store

Against all odds, another Hudson Valley lottery winner will receive $1,000 a week for life thanks to what some are calling the luckiest store in New York State. People have all sorts of rituals and superstitions they use in the hopes of winning the lottery. Some choose numbers that correspond with important dates, others order the same coffee and breakfast with their ticket while some swear that the quick pick is the best way to win.
FISHKILL, NY
theexaminernews.com

Italian Feast in Verplanck Celebrating 100th Anniversary

The longest-running Italian feast in the Hudson Valley is celebrating a milestone this summer: its 100th anniversary. Our Lady of Mount Carmel Italian Feast in Verplanck, famous for its sausage and peppers, the world’s largest Tarantella and fabulous fireworks, is marking its accomplishment by having eight days of food and fun on Eighth Street and Highland Avenue, starting on Sunday, July 10 and running through Sunday, July 17.
VERPLANCK, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy