ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Angels of Assisi offering adoption special as SWVA shelters fill up

By Colleen Guerry
wfxrtv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — With animal shelters and rescue organizations across the region at capacity and facing heart wrenching decision, Angels of Assisi says a large number furry friends are...

www.wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxrtv.com

Adoption drive creates forever homes for new pets

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Before Saturday’s adoption event, Roanoke’s Angel’s of Assisi was at capacity but after the event that was a completely different story. Angels of Assisi’s Director Lisa O’Neill says 10 dogs were adopted during the event. She tells WFXR News that shelters being full is a national problem so, on Saturday, all dogs could go to their new furr-ever home with a family for a reduced adoption fee of $50. She says it is important to make room in the shelter for animals in crisis.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Zipline into Adventure Saturday at Explore Park in Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Looking for a family fun adventure this weekend? Roanoke County’s Explore Park will be providing events for the whole family for “Adventure Saturday” this weekend. According to Roanoke County Parks, Recreation, and Tourism — Explore Park will host a full day...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Lifestyle
Roanoke, VA
Pets & Animals
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
WDBJ7.com

Salem Fair recaps success during last day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - People lined up in the rain before the Salem fair opened at noon Sunday, the last day of the fair. People who attended enjoyed a variety of food and rides, or petted and fed the animals. Salem Fair Manager Carey Harveycutter said this year they almost...
SALEM, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

The Mary Draper Ingles Festival slated July 29-31

RADFORD, VA.—The Mary Draper Ingles Festival commemorating the capture, escape and grueling return journey of one of Virginia’s most famous colonial heroines will take place July 29-31 in the City of Radford and surrounding communities. This year’s festival features colonial period reenactors, old-time crafts and skills, an art...
RADFORD, VA
WSLS

Roanoke native returns to build home for an unsheltered woman

ROANOKE, Va. – According to a 2022 Blue Ridge Continuum of Care report, there are about 216 people in the Roanoke Valley experiencing homelessness, and a Roanoke native has returned to his hometown to build a solution. It may look like a small box from the outside but it...
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#Animal Shelters#Dog Rescue Adoption#Swva
WDBJ7.com

Troutville remembers a hometown hero

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Firefighters are paying tribute to former Troutville Fire Department Chief Harold Paderick, whom they say impacted fire training all over the world. Harold Paderick passed away one week ago, after complications from a long battle with cancer. He was best known as Dean to his friends and family and served in the fire service since 1965. Virginia Department of Fire Programs Chief Jamey Brads met Dean over 30 years ago and says improving training was his passion.
TROUTVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Botetourt community remembers Linda Wickline

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Linda Wickline was killed in a crash one week ago and her community is grieving the loss. Debbie Mays met Linda Wickline after babysitting her daughter, Candace, over 40 years ago and they became best friends. “I was devastated, I never in a million years...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
thetrek.co

Northern Virginia, Part 1: Singing the Blues

Days 77-79: I returned to the trail sans the energy and excitement that I normally did. I noticed as I began to drag my feet first with getting in the car (we woke up at 6 but didn’t head out till 9,) then when we drove into Daleville. To be fair though, the siren song of Waffle House is hard to resist even in the best of mental health days.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Crawl space fire at Montgomery Co. home

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a crawl space fire in Montgomery County. Around 11:30 Saturday morning, Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Dept., Riner Volunteer Fire Department, and Christiansburg Rescue were dispatched to a structure fire in the Pilot area. Arriving units found heavy smoke inside...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
rusticweddingchic.com

Rustic Barn Wedding in Floyd, Virginia

Taking place at a barn in Floyd, Virginia, Cam and Kelsey’s wedding was full of rustic charm. From the open air venue and homespun details to the barn reception, this romantic wedding is a rustic bride’s dream. From the photographer: Both Cam and Kelsey were raised on farms and have deep roots in agriculture, so a 1946 dairy barn that has been repurposed as a wedding venue was so meaningful and the perfect choice for the couple. All of their florals were DIY’d, along with dahlias grown by Cam’s grandfather. For their ceremony, the pair planted an apple tree, adding soil from both of their family’s farms to represent the strong foundation and roots beginning their lives as husband and wife. Keep reading to see all the details from their special day!
FLOYD, VA
WDBJ7.com

WDBJ7 mourns passing of former anchor

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Our team here at WDBJ7 is mourning the loss of a talented journalist and a friend to many in our newsroom. Susan Bahorich was a familiar face on your screens for a decade here at the station. She worked as a reporter and a weekend morning anchor from 2004 to 2014.
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Dance studio under new ownership

In its first year under new ownership, Miss Lee’s Dance Expressions of Altavista concluded a successful year with a successful recital. And although the owner is different, she is not a new face to the studio formerly known as the Rhythm Dance Company or to the dance community in the Altavista area.
ALTAVISTA, VA
NRVNews

Grant Applications Being Accepted

The Community Foundation of the New River Valley (CFNRV) is accepting applications for its 2022 Responsive Grant program for organizations serving the New River Valley. These grants provide up to $4,000 in operating support to further the general mission and work of an organization, rather than for a specific program, project, or purpose.
FLOYD, VA
WHSV

Roanoke Valley Speech and Hearing Center uses new tool to diagnose vertigo cause

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Doctors at a local medical center say vertigo is the most common complaint made by adults to their primary care physicians. “Often times, when people go to their doctor and say ‘I’m dizzy’, they’re prescribed meclizine, which is essentially Dramamine, which can help the symptom go away, but it doesn’t actually help the underlying cause,” explains Dr. Heather Dickey with the Roanoke Valley Speech and Hearing Center.
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy