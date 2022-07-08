Lee Greenwood Comes To The Sugarloaf Performing Arts Center; Enter to Win Tickets

This Friday, join in celebrating Harley-Davidson's grand re-opening, then come back and enjoy their big bash over the weekend. On Friday, July 8, the Pocono Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon "chain" cutting ceremony and grand re-opening celebration for the Pocono Mountain Harley Davidson. The celebration will run from 10:30 am - 11:30 am, with the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:00 am. the event will take place at the Pocono Mountain Harley-Davidson's Tannersville location. This event is open to the public. Attendees are invited to meet the owners, check out the facility, learn about their products, and network with other community members during this free event.
Comments / 0