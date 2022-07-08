Nebraska Cattlemen Report July 7, 2022 (Podcast)

It’s the lifeblood of a college football program. In a sport where faces change every couple of seasons, each team is always looking to land the next big recruiting class to keep refreshing the talent pool. Three Big Ten teams finished with top-10 recruiting classes in the 247Sports composite team rankings for 2022. That group was led by Ohio State with the nation’s No. 4 class and followed by Penn State at No. 6 and Michigan at No. 9. Michigan State was the only other Big Ten program to register a top-25 recruiting class in 2022 according to the 247Sports composite team...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 25 MINUTES AGO