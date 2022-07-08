ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

RTC organizing ‘heat island’ mapping project, and looking for volunteers

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Are you a “citizen-scientist” with an interest in climate change? Or maybe just interested in earning some gas money?

Las Vegas is one of 14 sites nationwide selected to map “heat islands” in August, and you can get involved.

Heat islands are “urbanized areas that experience higher temperatures largely due to their built environment. Buildings, roads and other infrastructure absorb and re-emit the sun’s heat more than natural landscapes, causing these areas to become “islands” of higher temperatures.

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Southern Nevada is organizing the effort as part of the national event. Previously, 35 other communities have taken part in the project.

Volunteers will be assigned to drive a pre-mapped route over three separate one-hour periods (6-7 a.m., 3-4 p.m. and 7-8 p.m.) with a sensor attached to their vehicle. A driver and a navigator will be assigned to each vehicle.

For every route completed, each team member will earn a $30 VISA gift card. Requirements for drivers and navigators are explained on the RTC’s website . Drivers must have a valid driver’s license, access to a vehicle and carry current auto insurance. Navigators must be at least 12 years old and know how to read a map and give directions.

The day has not been decided yet, but organizers are aiming for early- to mid-August. Weather forecasts will be used to select the day.

Las Vegas under dramatic sky at sunset. (Getty Images)

“Southern Nevada has one of the hottest and fastest-warming climates in the U.S.,” said David Swallow, RTC deputy CEO. “This heat mapping project will provide important insight into how our neighborhoods experience heat, and will be used to help inform future policies and projects aimed at mitigating heat islands and lowering the risk of heat stress to our community.”

Aside from drivers and navigators, the project needs volunteers to staff “volunteer hubs” — and they will get access to refreshments and other giveaways.

“There will also be a limited number of FLIR thermal imaging cameras (which attach to a smartphone) available for volunteers to capture thermal images of different place types,” according to the RTC.

For more information, see the RTC’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

