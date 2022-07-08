Operation Dry Water: DWR releases holiday numbers from Virginia waters

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has released the numbers from Operation Dry Water, which is a nationwide enforcement campaign that targets boaters who are under the influence during the Fourth of July weekend.

From Saturday, July 2 through Monday, July 4, 117 DWR Conservation police officers participated in the campaign to enforce safety across the Commonwealth’s waters. Officers contacted 1,662 vessels and 3,551 boaters during the holiday weekend. On Friday, July 8, the DWR released a breakdown of the numbers:

183 citations for a variety of offenses

Two citations for boating under the influence of alcohol

Zero citations for boating under the influence of drugs

298 safety warnings

There were also three water-related deaths over the holiday weekend; one person died on the James River near Richmond, and two died near Virginia Beach.

However, while there were no deaths reported in southwest Virginia or the Blue Ridge Region, there was a watercraft explosion at Claytor Lake . Crews had to rescue two people in that incident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.