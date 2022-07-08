ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Operation Dry Water: DWR releases holiday numbers from Virginia waters

By George Noleff
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MJhvm_0gZLBtLT00

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has released the numbers from Operation Dry Water, which is a nationwide enforcement campaign that targets boaters who are under the influence during the Fourth of July weekend.

From Saturday, July 2 through Monday, July 4, 117 DWR Conservation police officers participated in the campaign to enforce safety across the Commonwealth’s waters. Officers contacted 1,662 vessels and 3,551 boaters during the holiday weekend. On Friday, July 8, the DWR released a breakdown of the numbers:

  • 183 citations for a variety of offenses
  • Two citations for boating under the influence of alcohol
  • Zero citations for boating under the influence of drugs
  • 298 safety warnings
One dead after Ohio River boat crash in West Virginia

There were also three water-related deaths over the holiday weekend; one person died on the James River near Richmond, and two died near Virginia Beach.

However, while there were no deaths reported in southwest Virginia or the Blue Ridge Region, there was a watercraft explosion at Claytor Lake . Crews had to rescue two people in that incident.

