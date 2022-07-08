The Watchdog: Driver registers his car, gets spam and suspects a violation of the new Texas privacy law

Austin resident Jesus Guerrero tried to file complaints about spam extended car warranty mailings. This is an example of one of the mailings he received, with his personal information removed. Courtesy photo/Jesus Guerrero

At first, Jesus Guerrero was only mildly annoyed. The 31-year-old Austin artist received a couple of spam mailings that warned him to buy an extended car warranty.

The mailings he showed me are supposed to scare you with words such as “official business,” “final notice,” “call immediately” and my favorite: “high-risk potential pre-existing conditions with mechanical or electrical issues on vehicle.”

Pre-existing conditions? For a car?

Then, as he began to think about the elderly who get fooled by such claptrap, his annoyance graduated to anger. He did a web search and found my 2021 story in which I praised the Texas Legislature for passing the Texas Consumer Privacy Act.

“Good news!” stated my headline. “Texas DPS and DMV to stop selling your personal information to marketing companies.”

He contacted me. “It seems,” he wrote The Watchdog, “that the data sale is still happening, and I just registered my car with the state of Texas for the first time. ... The spam started arriving this week.”

I contacted Joe Malley, Dallas’ top privacy lawyer, about what to do.

His answer: “The key is finding the source. This person needs to file a complaint with the Department of Motor Vehicles, then try to get the Dallas district attorney to open an investigation.”

The district attorney can file criminal charges, and federal law permits a criminal penalty. “That would open things up!” Malley wrote.

Jesus, who doesn’t answer his phone anymore because of all the spam calls, decided to run this play and file the complaints.

In doing so, Jesus helped check a year-old state law designed to block these annoying and sometimes criminal marketing ploys. Is it working?

‘Whole runaround’

He started by trying to complain to the Department of Motor Vehicles. He was redirected online to the state auditor’s office, where he was told to contact the state attorney general’s office, where he filled out an online complaint.

He wrote to the AG that he suspected the DMV sold his information. He also filed a complaint against Fenix, an Addison-based data marketing company that specializes in driver and car information. The Fenix name appeared in small print at the bottom of one of the mailings.

Fenix, which operates FenixProtect.com, did not return my calls.

In return, Jesus received a note from the attorney general’s office explaining that it does not regulate state agencies such as the DMV.

His last stop was the Dallas district attorney, which provided the perfect ending for his search. On the DA’s website, it says. “To view and/or download the complaint form, please click here.” But when you do, the link doesn’t work. I notified the DA about the broken link. (Note to Dallas DA: If you’re wondering why no online complaints were coming in, it’s not because crime is down.)

“The whole runaround,” Jesus says of his hopscotching from one department to the next.

The Watchdog told him, for future reference, that when an online complaint doesn’t work, do it the old-fashioned way: Mail a letter with a return receipt requested.

Sue for up to $100,000

The state government was earning an average of $90 million a year selling your information to data companies. The new state law is supposed to stop these kinds of mailings. A legislative analysis last year said that your information “can end up in the hands of bad actors. This can lead to fraudulent behavior, such as calls about a person’s vehicle warranty.”

Under the new law, which went into effect last month, banks, auto businesses, insurance companies, car salvage operators, governments, courts and law enforcement will still have access to your information for business use.

The new law also exempts companies, charities, contractors and religious institutions that need the information to do background checks on employees and volunteers.

For the first time, a private company buying data will have to put up a $1 million performance bond and show proof of insurance worth at least $3 million. This steep entry fee is designed to block scammers.

Penalties for incorrectly selling data can go as high as $100,000. An individual such as Jesus could file a lawsuit and sue for damages in district court.

October launch

Sheri Gipson, chief of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Driver License Division, told me the state is updating contracts to reflect the new requirements for bonds, insurance and maintenance of data. The process should be ready by October, she said.

“While DPS cannot speak to the release of vehicle information used in these matters,” she said, “companies who send this type of mailer often compile data from many different sources.”

DMV spokesman Adam Shaivitz said the DMV board last week worked on a draft of rules to handle the new law. “Disclosure of records for marketing purposes is not a permitted use,” he wrote me.

‘It’s good to do something’

After running my own investigation, I determined that it’s unlikely that either DPS or DMV recently sold Jesus’ information resulting in the mailings.

On his DMV forms, he used his middle name. On the mailings, there was no middle name. Data specialists say that names sold on a list should match when used in a mailing.

Who sold his address? Hard to tell. Could be a bank, an insurance company, an apartment complex landlord or any number of businesses that know where Jesus lives and what kind of car he drives.

Still, the artist performed a needed service. The runaround he got shows that nobody is yet taking ownership of enforcement actions on this important matter. The new law is in place. Let’s demand that it work.

The Austin artist has earned his place as a privacy warrior and a citizen of my Watchdog Nation.

He told me, “It’s good to do something.”