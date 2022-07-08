ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Watchdog: Driver registers his car, gets spam and suspects a violation of the new Texas privacy law

By Dave Lieber The Dallas Morning News
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GBcPJ_0gZLBX7b00
Austin resident Jesus Guerrero tried to file complaints about spam extended car warranty mailings. This is an example of one of the mailings he received, with his personal information removed. Courtesy photo/Jesus Guerrero

At first, Jesus Guerrero was only mildly annoyed. The 31-year-old Austin artist received a couple of spam mailings that warned him to buy an extended car warranty.

The mailings he showed me are supposed to scare you with words such as “official business,” “final notice,” “call immediately” and my favorite: “high-risk potential pre-existing conditions with mechanical or electrical issues on vehicle.”

Pre-existing conditions? For a car?

Then, as he began to think about the elderly who get fooled by such claptrap, his annoyance graduated to anger. He did a web search and found my 2021 story in which I praised the Texas Legislature for passing the Texas Consumer Privacy Act.

“Good news!” stated my headline. “Texas DPS and DMV to stop selling your personal information to marketing companies.”

He contacted me. “It seems,” he wrote The Watchdog, “that the data sale is still happening, and I just registered my car with the state of Texas for the first time. ... The spam started arriving this week.”

I contacted Joe Malley, Dallas’ top privacy lawyer, about what to do.

His answer: “The key is finding the source. This person needs to file a complaint with the Department of Motor Vehicles, then try to get the Dallas district attorney to open an investigation.”

The district attorney can file criminal charges, and federal law permits a criminal penalty. “That would open things up!” Malley wrote.

Jesus, who doesn’t answer his phone anymore because of all the spam calls, decided to run this play and file the complaints.

In doing so, Jesus helped check a year-old state law designed to block these annoying and sometimes criminal marketing ploys. Is it working?

‘Whole runaround’

He started by trying to complain to the Department of Motor Vehicles. He was redirected online to the state auditor’s office, where he was told to contact the state attorney general’s office, where he filled out an online complaint.

He wrote to the AG that he suspected the DMV sold his information. He also filed a complaint against Fenix, an Addison-based data marketing company that specializes in driver and car information. The Fenix name appeared in small print at the bottom of one of the mailings.

Fenix, which operates FenixProtect.com, did not return my calls.

In return, Jesus received a note from the attorney general’s office explaining that it does not regulate state agencies such as the DMV.

His last stop was the Dallas district attorney, which provided the perfect ending for his search. On the DA’s website, it says. “To view and/or download the complaint form, please click here.” But when you do, the link doesn’t work. I notified the DA about the broken link. (Note to Dallas DA: If you’re wondering why no online complaints were coming in, it’s not because crime is down.)

“The whole runaround,” Jesus says of his hopscotching from one department to the next.

The Watchdog told him, for future reference, that when an online complaint doesn’t work, do it the old-fashioned way: Mail a letter with a return receipt requested.

Sue for up to $100,000

The state government was earning an average of $90 million a year selling your information to data companies. The new state law is supposed to stop these kinds of mailings. A legislative analysis last year said that your information “can end up in the hands of bad actors. This can lead to fraudulent behavior, such as calls about a person’s vehicle warranty.”

Under the new law, which went into effect last month, banks, auto businesses, insurance companies, car salvage operators, governments, courts and law enforcement will still have access to your information for business use.

The new law also exempts companies, charities, contractors and religious institutions that need the information to do background checks on employees and volunteers.

For the first time, a private company buying data will have to put up a $1 million performance bond and show proof of insurance worth at least $3 million. This steep entry fee is designed to block scammers.

Penalties for incorrectly selling data can go as high as $100,000. An individual such as Jesus could file a lawsuit and sue for damages in district court.

October launch

Sheri Gipson, chief of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Driver License Division, told me the state is updating contracts to reflect the new requirements for bonds, insurance and maintenance of data. The process should be ready by October, she said.

“While DPS cannot speak to the release of vehicle information used in these matters,” she said, “companies who send this type of mailer often compile data from many different sources.”

DMV spokesman Adam Shaivitz said the DMV board last week worked on a draft of rules to handle the new law. “Disclosure of records for marketing purposes is not a permitted use,” he wrote me.

‘It’s good to do something’

After running my own investigation, I determined that it’s unlikely that either DPS or DMV recently sold Jesus’ information resulting in the mailings.

On his DMV forms, he used his middle name. On the mailings, there was no middle name. Data specialists say that names sold on a list should match when used in a mailing.

Who sold his address? Hard to tell. Could be a bank, an insurance company, an apartment complex landlord or any number of businesses that know where Jesus lives and what kind of car he drives.

Still, the artist performed a needed service. The runaround he got shows that nobody is yet taking ownership of enforcement actions on this important matter. The new law is in place. Let’s demand that it work.

The Austin artist has earned his place as a privacy warrior and a citizen of my Watchdog Nation.

He told me, “It’s good to do something.”

Comments / 0

Related
KVUE

Texas leader's new plan calls for armed guards in all school cafeterias

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: See this full report Monday during KVUE Midday and KVUE News at 6 p.m. A new plan aimed at protecting students from school shootings is raising questions and a few eyebrows. Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller wants to hire armed guards for school cafeterias....
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
Dallas Observer

This Couple Is Fleeing Texas' Anti-LGBTQ Climate But Won't Sell Their Home to Investors

Rachel and Ryan Rushing moved to Dallas from Louisiana in 2010. They chose Dallas “because it’s where the jobs were,” Rachel said. In 2018, they were ready to buy their first house and settled on a place in Oak Cliff because it’s where they felt most at home. But the Texas political climate has grown increasingly uncomfortable for the Rushings.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Austin

Gov. Abbott to look into APD funding

Governor Greg Abbott said his office will look into the Austin Police Department funding to determine if "they are in violation of the law [he signed] that will defund cities that defund law enforcement." The Austin Police Association tweeted that APD officers worked several violent crimes and injuries Saturday and...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

TSA PreCheck enrollment available at Austin’s airport

AUSTIN (KXAN) — You may not have to wait in line as long the next time you’re at Austin’s airport. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is offering TSA PreCheck enrollment sessions located past airport security checkpoints. The screenings take five minutes or less, and most passengers will receive program confirmation within three to five days, according to a press release.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Privacy Law#Texas Dps#New Texas#Consumer Privacy#The Texas Legislature#Dmv
kurv.com

Austin Transgender Activist Leaves TX

A vocal transgender activist and Time Kid of the Year finalist says she and her family are leaving Texas. Kai Shappley confirmed the news on Twitter on the July Fourth weekend, saying the state was “not safe for trans kids.”. The eleven-year-old’s mother said she isn’t quite sure where...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Austin to ramp up speed limit displays across city

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city of Austin will be increasing the number of dynamic speed display devices in its fleet to help encourage drivers to slow down on city roadways. Austin City Council approved in May a five-year contract with Traffic Logix Corporation for the devices, with expenditures on the displays capped at $616,605. Council requested an increase in devices during the 2022 calendar year “to ensure safer streets in a timelier manner,” Austin Transportation Department’s interim director Richard Mendoza said in a July 8 memo.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
freightwaves.com

Texas man sentenced for selling $215K worth of fraudulent CDLs

A Texas man who issued fraudulent commercial driver’s licenses netting $215,000 while he worked for the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has been sentenced to two years in prison, according to a news release. Alonzo Blackman, 68, of San Antonio, was sentenced Wednesday on one count of conspiracy...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KXAN

Abbott says he will ‘look into’ Austin’s record-high police budget

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott posted a tweet Saturday evening stating he will “look into” the funding of Austin Police Department to see if it violates a 2021 law, which penalizes Texas cities if they are found to have reduced their law enforcement budget. The City of Austin approved a record $443 million […]
AUSTIN, TX
SoJO 104.9

Feds: Woman Accused of Murder in TX Misused Passport in NJ

Federal authorities say a woman from Austin, TX, who is accused of murdering a professional cyclist in that city misused a passport when she flew out of Newark Liberty International Airport. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger says 34-year-old Kaitlin Armstrong is facing one count of misuse of a passport in connection...
AUSTIN, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
8K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy