Ithaca, NY

Cass Park Pool to temporarily close next week

whcuradio.com
 3 days ago

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A community pool closing next week. The City of Ithaca...

whcuradio.com

whcuradio.com

Tompkins County looking for opinions on health in new survey

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — What are your thoughts about health? Tompkins County wants to know. A community health survey is available now for residents 18 and older. The Tompkins County Health Department wants to begin working on their next health improvement plan. The online survey will remain open all month. Officials say it'll take about 10 minutes to complete. All answers are anonymous.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca aims to improve policing for all populations

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — There's an effort to put equity in public safety. Work continues in Ithaca to improve policing for all populations. Alderperson Jorge DeFendini says specific groups, such as Black people and Latinx people, face more oppression than others. Last week, Common Council approved a resolution...
ITHACA, NY
News Channel 34

No Time for Lyme: A message from the Tioga County Health Dept.

TIOGA COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, the Tioga County Public Health Department released a warning about Lyme Disease and how it can be avoided. "With the arrival of warm weather, ticks are out there and can make their way to infect people or animals with Lyme disease," said the health department. 30 residents of Tioga County were reportedly diagnosed with Lyme Disease in 2019 and the health department believes that number could be even higher as many cases go undetected.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
Ithaca, NY
Lifestyle
Ithaca, NY
Government
City
Ithaca, NY
whcuradio.com

Four businesses, four burglaries Saturday in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are investigating several burglaries reported on Saturday. The first was shortly after 6:30 in the morning at Safelite Auto Glass. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from a safe. About an hour later, property was damaged in an attempted break-in at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Radisson in Corning to see new management and name

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Corning's Radisson Hotel will soon be taking new management and will see a new name on the front of the 50-plus-year-old building. The hotel is set to become a Hilton after multimillion-dollar renovations are done to the building. Marisa Thomas, a veteran of the hospitality industry who previously served as general […]
CORNING, NY
NewsChannel 36

25th Celebration of The Finger Lakes Wine Festival

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- People are celebrating the summer at The Finger Lakes Wine Festival all weekend long. This festival is back for its 25th year. Michael Printup is the President of Watkins Glen International, where the wine festival is being celebrated. Hundreds of people gathered together to celebrate in togas.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
#Waste Water#Water Treatment#The Cass Park Pool
WETM 18 News

20 Southern Tier stores warned to stop illegal cannabis sales

(WETM) – Twenty cannabis stores in the Southern Tier have been warned by New York State to stop any and all illegal sales to avoid losing their licenses, according to dozens of "cease and desist" letters sent by the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM). The letters were issued to over 50 stores throughout New York […]
ELMIRA, NY
localsyr.com

#SYRFoodTrucks Takeover returns July 12

(WSYR-TV) — The weekly #SYRFoodTrucks Takeover: ShoppingTown Mall edition will return on Tuesday, July 12 from 4-8 p.m. located on the Kinne Street side of the mall, 3649 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13214-1703. The Facebook event page says the takeover will occur every Tuesday at the same time...
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Fire decimates Chemung County home

MILLPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — A house has been left gutted after a fire ripped through the structure in Millport, Saturday afternoon. Initial calls came in around 1:46 p.m. of a working structure fire at the residence on Pinecrest Road in Millport. When fire crews responded to the scene, the one-level house was completely involved in […]
MILLPORT, NY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
CNY News

Fire Destroys Town of Norwich Home

Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in the Town of Norwich Sunday, July 10. Chenango County Emergency Services officials say the blaze on Morgan Acres Road was reported shortly after 1:30 p.m. There were no injuries but the home is believed to be...
NORWICH, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Bass angler's paradise

Did you know we live in one of the top three bass fishing states in country? Yep…it's true; New York's fabulous bass waters include Lake Erie, eastern Lake Ontario, any of the eleven Finger Lakes, Lake Champlain, Oneida Lake, not to mention the St. Lawrence River, and those are just the headliners. There are hundreds of other lakes and rivers in the state that hold plenty of large and smallmouth bass.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

CCE Steuben Offering Free Container Garden Kits

For the third year in a row, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Steuben County has been awarded the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets grant for community garden education opportunities. CCE Steuben is working with CCE Chemung to disseminate complete home gardening kits to residents. Kits will be distributed to food pantries, libraries, family resource centers and will be available at the CCE Steuben office at 20 East Morris Street in Bath.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Search begins for Ithaca's next permanent police chief

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The search for Ithaca's next permanent chief of police has begun in earnest. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis offered an update Friday on Ithaca's Morning News. John Joly has served as acting chief of the Ithaca Police Department since Dennis Nayor's retirement in early...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Benefit concert in Lansing will help feed local kids

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – An event to help feed less fortunate local children. The Lansing Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with St. George's Church announcing a benefit concert at Myers Park on Saturday, August 13th. The event starts at 1 p.m. and features food and beverages from several local vendors. Popular 9-piece band The Destination will play at 5 p.m. Two tickets to a Buffalo Bills home game will be auctioned off. Hall of Fame quarterback and Bills icon Jim Kelly has donated an autographed jersey to be auctioned as well.
LANSING, NY

