Cass Park Pool to temporarily close next week

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — What are your thoughts about health? Tompkins County wants to know. A community health survey is available now for residents 18 and older. The Tompkins County Health Department wants to begin working on their next health improvement plan. The online survey will remain open all month. Officials say it’ll take about 10 minutes to complete. All answers are anonymous.
WATERLOO, N.Y. — A historic building in Seneca County is being converted into affordable housing. The village of Waterloo's Main Street School has sat vacant for almost 10 years. The near-century-old building will soon be turned into 35 apartments for seniors age 62 and older. The school's auditorium will...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s an effort to put equity in public safety. Work continues in Ithaca to improve policing for all populations. Alderperson Jorge DeFendini says specific groups, such as Black people and Latinx people, face more oppression than others. Last week, Common Council approved a resolution...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, the Tioga County Public Health Department released a warning about Lyme Disease and how it can be avoided. “With the arrival of warm weather, ticks are out there and can make their way to infect people or animals with Lyme disease,” said the health department. 30 residents of Tioga County were reportedly diagnosed with Lyme Disease in 2019 and the health department believes that number could be even higher as many cases go undetected.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are investigating several burglaries reported on Saturday. The first was shortly after 6:30 in the morning at Safelite Auto Glass. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from a safe. About an hour later, property was damaged in an attempted break-in at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles.
Syracuse, N.Y. — About 40 people were displaced by an explosion Saturday night in a 12-story apartment building caused by a man making homemade fireworks, according to fire and police officials. The explosion was so strong it knocked down an apartment wall in Vinette Towers, police said. The sixth...
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Corning’s Radisson Hotel will soon be taking new management and will see a new name on the front of the 50-plus-year-old building. The hotel is set to become a Hilton after multimillion-dollar renovations are done to the building. Marisa Thomas, a veteran of the hospitality industry who previously served as general […]
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- People are celebrating the summer at The Finger Lakes Wine Festival all weekend long. This festival is back for its 25th year. Michael Printup is the President of Watkins Glen International, where the wine festival is being celebrated. Hundreds of people gathered together to celebrate in togas.
(WETM) – Twenty cannabis stores in the Southern Tier have been warned by New York State to stop any and all illegal sales to avoid losing their licenses, according to dozens of “cease and desist” letters sent by the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM). The letters were issued to over 50 stores throughout New York […]
(WSYR-TV)– Have you ever watched Food Network’s Man VS. Food and thought to yourself, “I could do that.” Well, now is your chance to either corroborate or take back your statement. Take a look at some of the food challenges that you can find around Central...
(WSYR-TV) — The weekly #SYRFoodTrucks Takeover: ShoppingTown Mall edition will return on Tuesday, July 12 from 4-8 p.m. located on the Kinne Street side of the mall, 3649 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13214-1703. The Facebook event page says the takeover will occur every Tuesday at the same time...
MILLPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — A house has been left gutted after a fire ripped through the structure in Millport, Saturday afternoon. Initial calls came in around 1:46 p.m. of a working structure fire at the residence on Pinecrest Road in Millport. When fire crews responded to the scene, the one-level house was completely involved in […]
Summer is in full swing and many people are making plans for fun weekend trips, vacations, and many other outdoor activities. I spend a lot of my free time at a campground where I can enjoy the great outdoors. I began my outdoor adventures with a simple tent, then a...
Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in the Town of Norwich Sunday, July 10. Chenango County Emergency Services officials say the blaze on Morgan Acres Road was reported shortly after 1:30 p.m. There were no injuries but the home is believed to be...
Did you know we live in one of the top three bass fishing states in country? Yep…it’s true; New York’s fabulous bass waters include Lake Erie, eastern Lake Ontario, any of the eleven Finger Lakes, Lake Champlain, Oneida Lake, not to mention the St. Lawrence River, and those are just the headliners. There are hundreds of other lakes and rivers in the state that hold plenty of large and smallmouth bass.
For the third year in a row, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Steuben County has been awarded the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets grant for community garden education opportunities. CCE Steuben is working with CCE Chemung to disseminate complete home gardening kits to residents. Kits will be distributed to food pantries, libraries, family resource centers and will be available at the CCE Steuben office at 20 East Morris Street in Bath.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The search for Ithaca’s next permanent chief of police has begun in earnest. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis offered an update Friday on Ithaca’s Morning News. John Joly has served as acting chief of the Ithaca Police Department since Dennis Nayor’s retirement in early...
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – An event to help feed less fortunate local children. The Lansing Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with St. George’s Church announcing a benefit concert at Myers Park on Saturday, August 13th. The event starts at 1 p.m. and features food and beverages from several local vendors. Popular 9-piece band The Destination will play at 5 p.m. Two tickets to a Buffalo Bills home game will be auctioned off. Hall of Fame quarterback and Bills icon Jim Kelly has donated an autographed jersey to be auctioned as well.
