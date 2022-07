ORLANDO, Fla. – An investigation found “no criminal activity” at the source of the July 4 shooting scare at Lake Eola, Orlando police announced Monday. After collecting more than 100 phone calls, nearly 20 Crimeline tips and hours of video, investigators determined that nothing criminal sparked the chaos that erupted during the Fireworks at the Fountain show on the Fourth of July.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO