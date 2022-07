One of the biggest criticisms, fair or unfair, of previous Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy is that he didn't develop young players well enough. You could argue that the front office, and general manager Don Sweeney in particular, didn't give him the best talent to work with. But the fact remains that the Bruins do not have the ideal amount of young players contributing to the success of the NHL roster. Boston has only two star players under the age of 30 -- defenseman Charlie McAvoy and right winger David Pastrnak.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO