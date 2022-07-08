ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One man's efforts to lighten the spirits of displaced children in western Ukraine

By Eleanor Beardsley
 3 days ago

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
Hardened by 8 years of war, many Ukrainians are staying put

Now to Eastern Europe, where Russian military forces are continuing to advance along Ukraine's eastern border. Tens of thousands of Ukrainians have fled cities and towns there, but many are staying for now. NPR's Emily Feng reports from eastern Ukraine. EMILY FENG, BYLINE: We meet Mikhael here on a train...
Biden plans to tackle oil, human rights on trip to the Mideast

President Biden will meet with nearly a dozen Mideast leaders on a trip this week that will cover issues from Yemen to oil to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Another big story we're following is President Biden's upcoming trip to the Middle East. This week, he'll meet nearly a dozen Mideast leaders in Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia, where he'll sit in on a summit of Arab leaders. One issue will be oil, with high gas prices on the minds of many Americans. But the White House is stressing a host of other issues, too, from Yemen to Ukraine. Human rights advocates wonder how their issues will fit in here. NPR's Daniel Estrin joins us now from Tel Aviv. Hey, Daniel.
Native Americans tell Haaland their stories of being forced into boarding schools

Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Ramona Klein, a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, about a listening tour among Native Americans by U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland kicked off a listening tour yesterday to hear the stories of Native American students who were forced to attend boarding schools. In May, her department released a report showing that for close to 200 years, the U.S. operated or oversaw these schools. It found that students went through extensive sexual, physical and mental abuse. We talked to Ramona Klein, who is an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, based in North Dakota. She was forced to attend one of those schools as a child. Before we start, I should mention this interview refers to physical and sexual abuse of children and may be disturbing to listeners. I asked her to describe the day she began attending the school when she was just 7.
Former Minister of Women's Affairs outlines the historical changes in Afghanistan

It's been nearly a year since U.S. forces left Afghanistan, leaving the country in the hands of the Taliban. And for many, the discussion of the country's current situation starts with the September 11 attacks and the subsequent U.S. invasion 20 years ago. But the roots of the country's current crisis go back even further.
Life Kit: Activism doesn't have to be intimidating

We all have different causes that call us to action. These days, there are plenty to choose from - whether it's gun rights, the abortion debate, or even the war in Ukraine. But with so many big problems out there, the idea of working to make real change happen can be intimidating, or it can feel futile - or both. Life Kit's Andee Tagle offers a different view on what it means to be an activist.
Could Turkey block Finland and Sweden NATO membership?

It looks like commitments by Sweden and Finland to fight militant groups brought Turkey to drop objections to those countries joining NATO. But it's still not quite a closed issue in Turkey. MILES PARKS, HOST:. In late June, NATO invited Sweden and Finland to join the alliance after one of...
