MEDIA ADVISORY: Wallace State to welcome Alabama Commissioner of Agriculture Rick Pate & ADAI representatives on Thursday, July 14
HANCEVILLE, ALA. – Wallace State Community College’s Culinary Arts Department will welcome Alabama Commissioner of Agriculture Rick Pate and representatives from the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) to campus next week, promoting the Alabama Specialty Crop Cooking Demonstration grant recently awarded to Wallace State. The...www.wallacestate.edu
Comments / 0