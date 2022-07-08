MEDIA ADVISORY: Wallace State to welcome Alabama Commissioner of Agriculture Rick Pate & ADAI representatives on Thursday, July 14

CULLMAN, Ala. — The Cullman Lady Bearcats put together a memorable season last spring that culminated in a deep postseason run and junior Taylor Au is excited to get back on the field and see what next year’s team can do. Au feels very blessed to play with an amazing group of players in her first two years of varsity softball. “These past two years has been amazing playing with this special group of girls. We have had a lot of talented girls come through this program and I have been blessed to play alongside them,” Au said. “One of the...

CULLMAN, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO