Latest numbers, July 8th

BROOME, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – There has been a small spike in Broome County COVID-19 cases following the Fourth of July holiday.

156 cases have been reported over the past 5 days with 42 of them new.

20 people are currently in the hospital.

The number of deaths remains at 531.

