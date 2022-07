Georgia Democrats look to make their primary for selecting a president more significant by moving it up the calendar. And then we have a look at why salt marshes on Georgia’s coast are so important to birds, critters and climate change. Plus, how the Muscogee Creek Nation is shaping development in the Okefenokee Swamp some 200 years after they were forced out of Georgia by the U.S. government.

