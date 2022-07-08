ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuolumne County, CA

One Covid Death In Calaveras, 212 New Cases In Tuolumne

By Sabrina Biehl
mymotherlode.com
 3 days ago

Calaveras Public Health updates weekly on Tuesdays. They report the death of a woman in her 80s from COVID-19. There are 66 new lab-confirmed cases from June 29th to July 5th. The number of cases is up from 83 new lab-confirmed cases among residents the week before. They report 24 active...

mymotherlode.com

Electra Fire Expected To Remain In Current Footprint

Amador County, CA — There may be some hot spots that continue to put up smoke, but officials are confident that the size of the Electra Fire near the Amador and Calaveras line will remain in check. It is 4,478 acres and there is 85 percent containment. The fire...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Electra Fire: Containment Reaches 85%; All Mandatory Evacuations Lifted

JACKSON (CBS13) — The latest information on the Electra Fire burning near the Amador and Calaveras county lines: 7:15 p.m. Cal Fire says that the Electra Fire is now 85% contained. Fire crews are working amid hot and dry conditions to maintain control lines while continuing to suppress the fire, which has covered approximately 4,478 acres. 7:58 p.m. Firefighters inched closer to fully containing the Electra Fire with containment bumped up to 80%. There was no change in the total acreage burned. Cal Fire said more than 430 structures remain threatened. 4:00 p.m. Cal Fire announced Saturday afternoon that all mandatory evacuations in Amador and...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Do any major fault lines pass through Sacramento?

(KTXL) — While no major fault lines pass directly through the Sacramento area, that does not mean that the area will not feel the effects of earthquakes. According to California Earthquake Authority, there are over 500 active faults in California and 15,700 known faults throughout the state. Most Californians live within 30 miles of an active fault and there is a greater than 99% chance that a magnitude 6.7 or greater earthquake will strike the state. There is also a 77% chance that Sacramento will be struck by a 7.0 magnitude earthquake or greater.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

CAL Fire Debuted New Night Flying Strategy On Electra Fire

Jackson, CA — The Electra Fire in Amador and Calaveras counties is historic in that CAL Fire completed its first-ever night flying operation with its “CAL Fire Hawk” helicopter. California is the first state to implement night firefighting operations. The state acquired twelve S70i helicopters (CAL Fire...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Stanislaus National Forest Signs The SERAL Project

Sonora, CA– The Stanislaus National Forest has announced the second Record of Decision of the Social and Ecological Resilience Across the Landscape(SERAL) project on the Stanislaus National Forest was signed by Jason Kuiken. The project was developed through a collaboration with Yosemite Stanislaus Solutions and was designed to restore forest resilience and reduce the landscape’s susceptibility to negative effects of natural disturbance such as catastrophic wildland fire, insect, disease, and drought mortality. Jason Kuiken explains the origins of the project.
SONORA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Heat Advisory Today For Mariposa County

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory today for the Mariposa County foothills. The Heat Advisory will run from 10 AM this morning until 10 PM tonight. High temperatures will range between 98 to 103 degrees. Dehydration and prolonged exposure or physical activity outdoors could lead to heat...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Influenza#Calaveras Public Health#Community Transmission
FOX40

What are some of Sacramento’s oldest buildings?

(KTXL) — In the mid-1800’s the Gold Rush caused a rush of people to migrate to what is now known as the Sacramento area, this influx of people created new buildings that are still standing to this day. Sacramento. According to the Old Sacramento Waterfront Facebook page, the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Drown, Several Rescued In Sacramento County Waterways

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two people drowned and several others were rescued in separate incidents along Sacramento-area waterways on Saturday. Metro Fire of Sacramento said a woman was pulled from the water at the El Manto access point to the American River in Rancho Cordova Saturday afternoon. The woman, identified by the Sacramento County Coroner as 37-year-old Thelma Gomez, of Concord, reportedly jumped into the water and never resurfaced. She was found unconscious about a mile from where she was last seen, according to a fire official. Metro Fire said the woman, who has not yet been identified, was flown to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Earlier in the day, the Walnut Grove Fire District said a recreation dive team member had drowned near the Walnut Grove Bridge over the Sacramento River. That diver was pronounced dead after being removed from the water. The Sacramento County Coroner has identified the man as 46-year-old Nathan Leon Lewis, II, of Rio Linda. In addition to the drownings, Metro Fire said at least nine people had to be rescued by boat from an island near the Arden Bar Pond. Four others were pulled to shore by rope bags. None of those people were injured.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Gas Prices Have Been On The Decline

Sonora, CA — The nationwide price at the pump is down 19 cents over the past two weeks, but still $1.66 higher than one year ago. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey reports that the decline is due to falling crude oil prices. She anticipates prices to fall another 10-20 cents in the coming weeks based on the current projections.
SONORA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Tourist Researching California Family Found Dead on Hike Had to Be Rescued After Getting Lost

A Michigan man who wanted to research a California family found dead on a trail in the Sierra National Forest had to be rescued after getting lost, the sheriff's office said. The unidentified hiker was reported missing last Wednesday near Savage Lundy Trail, the same area where John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, and their dog were found dead in August.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldcountrymedia.com

Body of Folsom Lake jet skier found near Granite Bay

After nearly a week long search, California State Parks and Placer County sheriff’s personnel recovered a body in Folsom Lake Friday that is believed to be that of missing jet skier Eric Riley. California State Parks officials said a boater spotted the decedent at about in the same general...
GRANITE BAY, CA
FOX40

Demonstrators march Downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of 50 demonstrators are marching in Downtown Sacramento Sunday. According to the Sacramento Police Department, there is a group of people who marched in the middle of the street westbound on Capital Avenue near 6th Street. According to a tweet from the Sacramento...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Groveland, Tracy on list of California ZIP codes where home values have soared

The housing market in California is lately starting to cool off but for many places, home prices are still high. The San Francisco Chronicle analyzed data over the past year and found that two locations, one in San Joaquin County and the other in Tuolumne County, ranked on a list of California ZIP codes with the highest home value growth.
TRACY, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘This Is Ridiculous’: People In South Sacramento Jolted Awake By Nighttime Jackhammers

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Stephanie Jones pointed out what has been keeping her up at night. A jackhammer right outside her house was enough to not only get her out of bed but out of her house to record it. “Everyone knows what a jackhammer sounds like, hitting the pavement, hitting the cement. Even in the daytime, it’s a little jarring,” Jones said. “Oh my God, it was like they were right in my living room.” CBS13 talked with some of Jones’ neighbors who say that noise travels. “To be honest, it shouldn’t be happening, at least not that late at night,” Raul Cornejo...
SACRAMENTO, CA

