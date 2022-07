Gletta ascended into heaven to be with her Lord after an extended illness on July 7th, 2022. Gletta was born in Roseville to James Wesley and Mary Lillian (Smith) Ferguson on October 2nd, 1935. She graduated Roseville High School in 1953 and went on to receive a degree from Meredith Business College. She first worked for the Fraternal Order of the Eagles as a secretary. After taking a hiatus to care for her children, she resumed her career working for the United Steelworkers of America where she loved her job and those around her.

