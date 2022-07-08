Clermont County, in southeast Ohio, hit by 2 tornadoes this week, weather service determines

Goshen (Clermont County) Tornado Damage Photos by James Rider

CLERMONT COUNTY — A second tornado, this one classified as an EF1, touched down in Clermont County on Wednesday minutes before the EF2 that damaged hundreds of structures in Goshen, about an hour south of Dayton, National Weather Service forecasters in Wilmington said Friday.

The EF1 hit at 2:57 p.m., about 2 miles south of Loveland in the county and caused minor structural damage to homes and extensive tree damage, the NWS said in a statement.

An EF1 tornado packs winds from 86 to 110 mph, according to the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which classifies tornadoes into the categories of EF0 (weak, from 65 to 85 mph) to EF5 (violent, at more than 200 mph).

An NWS damage survey team determined that the twister touched down along Almahurst Lane, in the Belle Meade Farms neighborhood, near Loveland.

There were no injuries or fatalities reported.

In Goshen on Friday, cleanup continued after Wednesday’s EF2 tornado. A damage survey team determined the EF2 touched down just after 3 p.m. Duke Energy reported that more than 6,700 customers in Clermont County were still without power, including 4,500 in Goshen, late Friday afternoon.

Two people were injured in the storm that struck Goshen.

A tornado warning was in effect in Clermont and Brown counties Wednesday.

