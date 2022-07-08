ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont County, OH

Clermont County, in southeast Ohio, hit by 2 tornadoes this week, weather service determines

Goshen (Clermont County) Tornado Damage Photos by James Rider

CLERMONT COUNTY — A second tornado, this one classified as an EF1, touched down in Clermont County on Wednesday minutes before the EF2 that damaged hundreds of structures in Goshen, about an hour south of Dayton, National Weather Service forecasters in Wilmington said Friday.

The EF1 hit at 2:57 p.m., about 2 miles south of Loveland in the county and caused minor structural damage to homes and extensive tree damage, the NWS said in a statement.

An EF1 tornado packs winds from 86 to 110 mph, according to the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which classifies tornadoes into the categories of EF0 (weak, from 65 to 85 mph) to EF5 (violent, at more than 200 mph).

An NWS damage survey team determined that the twister touched down along Almahurst Lane, in the Belle Meade Farms neighborhood, near Loveland.

There were no injuries or fatalities reported.

In Goshen on Friday, cleanup continued after Wednesday’s EF2 tornado. A damage survey team determined the EF2 touched down just after 3 p.m. Duke Energy reported that more than 6,700 customers in Clermont County were still without power, including 4,500 in Goshen, late Friday afternoon.

Two people were injured in the storm that struck Goshen.

A tornado warning was in effect in Clermont and Brown counties Wednesday.

spectrumnews1.com

Goshen tornado damage forcing some businesses to rebuild

GOSHEN, Ohio — Recovery efforts are still underway for homes and businesses in Goshen. Some buildings have received so much damage, businesses are being forced to rebuild. Bick’s Driving School was one of several Goshen businesses affected by the tornado on July 6. The EF-2 tornado struck at an estimated wind speed of 130 mph. While the building is still intact, the utilities are not.
WDTN

NWS confirms third tornado hit Cincinnati area

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A third tornado is confirmed to have hit the Cincinnati area during Wednesday’s storms. The National Weather Service (NWS) said an EF1 tornado touched down near Loveland in Clermont County on July 6. Two other tornadoes were already confirmed to have hit the...
Cincinnati CityBeat

Clermont County Warns Travelers Away from Goshen Tornado Area as Duke Energy Tries to Restore Electricity to Cincinnati

Greater Cincinnati continues to deal with the aftermath of the July 6 storms, including the tornado that hit Goshen Township in Clermont County. More than 9,000 Duke Energy customers still are without electricity after the severe storms, with most of those concentrated in the Goshen area. A tornado touched down in Goshen – 30 miles east of Cincinnati – during the afternoon on July 6. After issuing a warning to Brown County when a tornado was sighted near Mount Orab, the National Weather Service in Wilmington sounded the alarm for Goshen, urging residents to immediately seek shelter.
WLWT 5

Families continue clean-up after powerful tornado hits Goshen

GOSHEN, Ohio — The clean-up process is really just beginning for some families in Goshen. The realization of what once was is more clear as debris is cleared. "Everything is getting more empty now so it's a little bit easier to navigate through all the big messes in the house," says Brittany Doan.
Fox 19

Second tornado confirmed to hit Clermont County Wednesday

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The National Weather Service has determined a second tornado did touch down near Loveland on Wednesday. An EF1 tornado, that reached 95mph, hit the ground along Almahurst Lane in the Belle Meade Farms neighborhood, the NWS says. The tornado touched down at 2:57 p.m. and...
WDTN

What a $500K home looks like in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Prices are rising for homes both in the Miami Valley and nationwide, but people are still buying homes in spite of the high costs. While you’re looking for your dream home, check out these examples of homes that sold for more than 500,000 in Montgomery County this year.
WLWT 5

Goshen restaurant reopens after tornado to large crowd

Residents and businesses in Goshen are continuing to rebuild after the devastating aftermath of Wednesday's tornado. For some, that means rebuilding their business and their home. Lori's American Grille reopened its doors for the first time Monday. “It’s just, it’s something you don’t imagine going through yourself," owner Lori Ellen...
Fox 19

Recovery efforts continue in Goshen following tornado damage

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -Community members gathered Saturday in Goshen to help with recovery efforts following Wednesday’s tornados. Dozens of volunteers from The American Red Cross, Crossroads Church, and more came together to help. “It’s amazing. Thank the lord that nobody got killed and everybody is coming to help...
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

NWS confirms EF1 tornado hit Loveland during Wednesday's severe weather

LOVELAND, Ohio — The National Weather Service confirmed a third tornado touched down when severe weather made its way through the Tri-State Wednesday afternoon. An NWS damage survey team determined an EF1 tornado caused damage in the Belle Meade Farms neighborhood near Loveland. An EF1 is defined as a weak tornado with wind speeds between 86 and 110 miles per hour. This tornado's estimated maximum wind speed is 95 mph.
Fox 19

Goshen tornado: Here’s how you can help

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The National Weather Service said an EF2 tornado touched down in Goshen Wednesday afternoon. The tornado was on the ground from about 3:06 p.m. to 3:14 p.m., NWS officials say. It started in Newtwonsville and ended in Pleasant Plain in Clermont County. The NWS says...
WDTN

Body recovered in river ID’d as missing man

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The body of a male that had been the subject of a multi-day search on the Great Miami River in downtown Dayton has been recovered. Positive identification of the male has been made as the missing person reported to have entered the water near W. Monument Avenue early Friday morning, according to the Dayton Fire Department.
WLWT 5

Neighbors helping tornado victims in Goshen Township

GOSHEN, Ohio — "People lost everything," said Daniel Ivey, pastor of First Baptist Church of Goshen. That's not an understatement based on the scenes of destruction WLWT's cameras have captured in the aftermath of Wednesday's tornado that ripped through Goshen. "There was no time for sirens, no nothing," Ivey...
