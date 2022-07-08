ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

Burlington County Animal Shelter reduces adoption fees in July

By Submitted Content
thesunpapers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is here and it’s the “purr-fect” time to look for a new best friend from the Burlington County Animal Shelter. Throughout the month of July, the shelter will have reduced adoption fees of $25 for an adult dog and $15 for adult cats to help encourage residents and families to...

thesunpapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: July 11, 2022

The Cat Fanciers Association and Garden State Cat Club of New Jersey will hold its annual cat show at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison on July 16 and 17. Special attractions will include a breed showcase and feline agility demonstrations.
EDISON, NJ
fox29.com

Body of humpback whale washes up in Cape May County

NORTH WILDWOOD N.J. - A dead humpback whale has been found close to shore in New Jersey on Sunday, prompting a response from local and state emergency crews. The whale's body could be seen caught under a pier near North Wildwood in a Facebook photo posted by Grassy Sound Marina.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burlington County, NJ
Pets & Animals
County
Burlington County, NJ
Burlington County, NJ
Government
City
Westampton, NJ
Burlington County, NJ
Lifestyle
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: DOG BITE

EMS is responding to Walgreens at Hooper Avenue and Church Road for a dog bite. No further details at this time. We will update if and when more information becomes available.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Dog Rescue Adoption
CBS New York

6 New Jersey counties have "high" COVID-19 level

NEW JERSEY -- Six counties in New Jersey are now in the "high" COVID-19 community level amid a summer surge. Residents in Morris, Monmouth, Burlington, Camden, Atlantic and Cape May counties are recommended to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. The designation is based on new hospital admissions and current level of new cases per 100,000 people. It comes as the BA.5 strain fuels the summer surge. The latest numbers show New York City's positivity rate is over 15 percent. The daily average of cases is more than 3,500. City health officials have urged New Yorkers to wear masks at all public indoor settings and outside around crowds. Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor, said a prior infection may not stop this strain. "If you had Omicron a couple of weeks ago, you can get re-infected now," Agus said. "Americans have moved on from COVID-19, and the problem is COVID-19 hasn't moved on from America." Health officials recommend high-quality masks, like N-95, K-N95 or KF-94. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brian B. Reyes

Your South Philadelphia door of the day

Guaranteed this person has not had a genuine laugh since roughly 1972. (u/BurnedWitch88) I love that people continue to include the stuff with Pence on it. (u/satisfried) Green new deal Green new deal It's not enacted and what does that even mean by itself? Please register your friends blue to combat this. (u/delco_trash)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS Philly

All Adoption Fees $5 At Philadelphia PSPCA This Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Local shelters in our region need your help. The Pennsylvania SPCA is holding “The Really Big Adoption Event” on Saturday with hopes of finding homes for many animals. All adoption fees for dogs, cats, bunnies and guinea pigs will be just $5. The event will be held at the PSPCA Philadelphia Headquarters at 350 Erie Ave. from 12 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. For more information on the PSPCA adoption process, click here. The PSPCA says adoptions at their shelters, and around the country, have been very slow and they are seeing a rise in owner surrender requests. If you cannot attend...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Scola BYOB in Cape May Court House NJ

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a new restaurant in Cape May County, NJ, you can't go wrong with Scola BYOB. The restaurant is located at 3 W Mechanic St. in Cape May Court House. It is a part of the Kara Restaurant Group and has received several gratifying reviews from diners. The restaurant offers takeout and dine-in, as well as outdoor seating. You can pay by cash or credit card and enjoy your meal.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
987thecoast.com

Whale Washes Up Near Grassy Sound Marina in North Wildwood

A whale has floated in the vicinity of Grassy Sound Marina in North Wildwood. According to a social media post, the whale could be a juvenile humpback whale approximately 30 feet in length. New Jersey State Marine Police have been notified. The Marina posted Sunday morning that the whale came in with the incoming tide and may have been struck by a propellor. This morning the whale was located near the high span bridge on North Wildwood Boulevard.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Letter to the Editor: Marianne Springer

After attending the Haddonfield Commissioners Meeting, both my husband and I left with an uneasiness, bordering on disgust. A common theme throughout was the lack of transparency within our local government. First, we listened to the Haddonfield Ambulance Association that has been in existence since 1938. This association maintains two...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Entrepreneur Opens Boardwalk Clothing Shop

Jake Brown has had a busy couple of years. The 25-year-old Ocean City entrepreneur continues to grow his budding clothing line, WoodLuck, and is featuring new items for the summer. And with the recent opening of a shop at Stainton’s By the Sea on the Ocean City Boardwalk, shoppers are...
OCEAN CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy