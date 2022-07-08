ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

8-year-old paralyzed in parade attack awake, asking for twin

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 8-year-old boy whose spine was severed in the shooting at a Fourth of July Parade in Highland Park, Illinois, is conscious for the first time since the...

