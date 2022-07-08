Towanda man sentenced for rollover crash that injured three

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda man has been sentenced to up to 23 months in the county jail for a rollover crash in a stolen car that left three people hospitalized earlier this spring, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Kayden Martin, 20, was sentenced to 5-23 months in the Bradford County Correctional Facility, plus 12 months of supervision and $200 of fines and restitution costs in connection to the case. He was sentenced for the chrages of Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Receiving Stolen Property, and Small Amount of Marijuana.

The sentence stems from an incident in early March 2022 during which Hayden stole an SUV from an employee at a local business, picked up three passengers, and then drove erratically early in the morning. He then lost control, hit a tree, and rolled the car several times in Athens Township.

The three passengers went to Robert Packer Hospital for their injuries. One required crutches after the crash, according to the affidavit filed at the time of the crash.

When police arrested Martin later in the month, they also found him in possession of marijuana.

