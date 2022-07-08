ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County firefighters rescue fawn from pond

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A fawn was rescued from an old retention pond Thursday morning thanks to some quick thinking from Cobb County firefighters. The firefighters responded to the 5100 block...

fox5atlanta.com

Deputies: Homeowner catches suspicious man looking into Bartow County home

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man caught on camera suspiciously trespassing at a woman's home. Deputies say on June 22 they were notified by the owner of a home on the 3400 block of Highway 411 NE in White Georgia who had been alerted to someone being on her property by her camera system.
Triple shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 critical at Cobb County apartments

AUSTELL, Ga. — Two people were killed and another is in critical condition following a shooting early Monday morning at an Austell apartment complex. Cobb County police responded to the Premier Apartments around 4:20 a.m. where they said two people -- a man and a woman -- are dead. Another woman is in critical condition at Grady Hospital.
2 dead, 1 critical after shooting at apartment complex in Cobb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at Premier Apartments off Riverside Parkway in Cobb County. A police spokesperson told CBS46 that two people died and three people were shot. Police said the only witness is the third victim who is in critical condition at Grady. According...
Runaway goat leads police on chase in Cobb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A runaway goat led police on a wild chase through Cobb County Saturday afternoon before officers were finally able to wrangle the animal. The Cobb County Police Department shared a picture on Facebook of the escaped goat after it was apprehended. After getting a call about...
‘Bring these animals to justice:’ Friends of man murdered at gas station want his killers caught

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police are trying to identify three people involved in the attempted carjacking and murder of a beloved former high school football coach. Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas was in Peachtree Corners, where Brad Coleman was gunned down at a QuikTrip gas station Saturday as he pumped air into his tires.
One dead, two hospitalized after tubing incident on Lake Tobesofkee

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 31-year-old man has died and two people were rushed to the hospital after a tubing incident on near Sandy Beach on Lake Tobesofkee on Saturday afternoon. Game wardens confirmed two people were thrown from a tube that was being pulled by a pontoon boat. Officials...
Gwinnett QuikTrip shooting victim described as 'a leader guiding people in the right direction,' friends say

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. — Bunches of flowers and a few notes sit underneath the air pump at a Quik Trip on Peachtree Parkway in Peachtree Corners. One employee knelt down at the pump, said a prayer, touched the pump and went back to work. Several drivers stopped by and filled their tires with air as normal. It's a stark contrast to what happened around 12:30 Sunday afternoon.
Teen shot multiple times in early morning home invasion in Southwest Atlanta

Atlanta police search for home invasion suspects that left teenage girl injured. Atlanta police say an 18-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after she was shot multiple times during a home invasion. The mother of the teenage girl said her daughter was shot four times after the invaders broke into her home on Sunday morning.
REPORT: Landlord who threatens to kill tenants, “burn down house” jailed for second time

The former Editor of The Polk County Standard Journal and a journalist with more than a decade of experience in Northwest Georgia, Kevin Myrick is the Editor and Publisher of Polk.Today. An Auburn graduate, a short time hire at Washington Post.Newsweek Interactive, he served as a staff writer and video producer at the Rome News-Tribune before spending the past six years at the helm of the paper, and now moves onto his own news outlet.Additionally, he continues to serve as a Polk County Chamber of Commerce board director since 2019, was a graduate of LEAD Polk's Class of 2018, and has helped with several other organizations around the area.
