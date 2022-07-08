ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne debris cleanup update

By Rex Smith
 3 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A number of residents in Fort Wayne have called 311 and asked for a debris pickup due to recent storms.

According to Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel, more than 450 residents called for curbside pickups after the June derecho and another 300-350 called after this week’s storm.

The Fort Wayne Parks Department’s forestry crews and private contractors are handling all those calls, on top of working to get debris completely clears off of roads around town.

Part of that includes removing limbs from trees hanging over roads that could be hazardous.

Allen County residents have until July 22 to request storm debris collection

At the same time, other workers are going to all the parks and cleaning up limbs and branches to try and have the parks cleared for the Three Rivers Festival.

McDaniel admitted it’s a lot of work.

“We are coming through and trying to get all those calls that have come through 311 and it will just take a little bit of time because of the resources spread as thin as they are. We just want to make sure we get it all, but we will,” he said.

He added that while all of the cleanup is going on, parks employees still have day-to-day business they have to complete.

That’s why McDaniel said they’ve had to prioritize how they’ve gone about it.

The work being done by the parks department has allowed Fort Wayne’s street department to continue its work collecting debris left at curbs in the Waynedale and Aboite areas following the June derecho.

Residents appreciative of GFL worker who ‘went above and beyond’

Assistant Street Commissioner Trent Hogue is thankful for that. He said he believes they’ve made good progress in getting to everyone, but it will still probably take them the majority of July to get to all the homes that need materials hauled away.

Hogue said that, between the street department and private contractors, they’ve cleaned up most of the Waynedale streets they planned to hit.

Now, their focus is finishing up in southwest Fort Wayne so street department workers, like the parks department, can get back to normal projects they handle in the summer.

Like McDaniel, Hogue asks for patience from residents as they try to get to everyone.

“We had some pretty good size trees come down,” Hogue said. As far as the scope of it [the amount of debris] it’s a little bigger than what I thought.”

“If we haven’t gotten to you yet, just please be patient. We’re working our way to you.”

Hogue would like to remind resident placing debris at their curbs to get it as close to the curb as possible.

He said his crews are working 12-hour days to get everything cleaned up.

WANE 15

WANE 15

