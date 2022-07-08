ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Garoppolo started throwing 2 weeks ago, per report; Bucs, Browns may be interested in 49ers QB

By David Bonilla
49erswebzone
 3 days ago
Dan Sileo, a former NFL defensive tackle, reports on his show, The National Football Show, that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo started throwing two weeks ago. The team initially estimated that the veteran, who underwent shoulder surgery on March 8, would start throwing in early July. "He just...

49erswebzone

