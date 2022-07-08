Mets activate Chris Bassitt from COVID list for Friday start vs. Marlins

New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt. Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The righthander made headlines on Thursday, blasting MLB's COVID-19 protocols.

"It’s ridiculous we’re still doing it," Bassitt said, per SNY's Alex Smith. "Stop testing it. Stop acting like COVID is far worse than a lot of other things. I’m not trying to get too much into it, but I was never sick, never had a symptom. So, sitting out for two weeks or a week for zero symptoms, I don’t know."

The offseason acquisition tested positive for the virus at home following a two-game series against the Houston Astros and reported it to the team before his July 1 start.

Bassitt has gone 6-5 with a 4.01 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 95 strikeouts over 89 2/3 innings pitched across 15 starts. He joined the Mets over the winter after breaking out in his final season with the Oakland Athletics in 2021, making his first All-Star team and finishing 12-4 with a 3.15 ERA and 1.05 WHIP.