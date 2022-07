ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials say three children suffered serious injuries in a crash Sunday night in St. Joseph County. Officers were called just before 7:40 p.m. to the intersection of State Road 2 and Quince Road. Police say a 20-year-old Illinois man was driving an SUV west on State Road 2 and a 32-year-old South Bend woman was driving a Sedan south on Quince Road at the time of the crash. Their vehicles collided as the Sedan was turning east onto State Road 2.

SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO