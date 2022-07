EASTON, Pa. (CBS) – A teenager was shot during a fireworks show in Easton on Sunday night. Police say the 16-year-old victim was targeted, and they’re now looking for the suspect. The shooting happened during Heritage Day which is billed as a free family festival to celebrate life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. But those feelings of patriotic pride quickly disappeared when shots were fired during the fireworks show in downtown Easton. Bystanders captured the chaos on their cell phones. “Everybody started running and talking about a shooting. And with the way the world is today, I wasn’t sticking around to find...

EASTON, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO