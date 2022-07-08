Photos: Block party draws crowd to downtown Onekama

Salt City Rock and Blues—a nonprofit organization known for community concerts—and Authentic 231 are bringing a new vibe to Manistee on July 16. The first-ever Smoke on the Water marijuana festival will be held at Douglas Park at First Street Beach beginning at 4pm and running until midnight. The first-of-its-kind event is intended to celebrate the Michigan cannabis industry with vendors on-site. Consumption of cannabis is allowed at the event in a fenced off area, but note that you can’t bring your own from home! Food, drinks, and live music will also be available throughout the night. The main stage is slated to include bands like Perfect Strangers (a Deep Purple cover band), Sufferin’ Suckatash, The Downtowners, and more. Attendees must purchase tickets ($20 in advance; $30 at the door) and be 21+ to attend. Proceeds from the event go toward building a state-of-the-art community amphitheater in Manistee. Learn more at saltcityrb.com.

MANISTEE, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO