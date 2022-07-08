ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onekama, MI

Photos: Block party draws crowd to downtown Onekama

By Kyle Kotecki
bigrapidsnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleONEKAMA — Sunny skies, live music, a sidewalk sale, prizes and more made for a successful block party Thursday in Onekama. The Onekama Block Party was organized in 2017 by two village business owners: Bonnie McPhedran of Yellow Dog Café and Ashley Bradford of Anchored Designs. Attendees...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
bigrapidsnews.com

Crossroads Car Club hosts annual car show in Reed City

REED CITY — The third annual Veterans Memorial Park Car Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 16, in downtown Reed City. “The Reed City Crossroads Car Club has hosted this event the past three years with it growing every year,” event organizer Russ Nehmer said. “It will be kicking off with the sound of roaring engines and sleek looking vehicles downtown on Upton Avenue and Higbee Street.
REED CITY, MI
My North.com

New Up North 2022: Local Restaurant & Business Openings

Searching for what’s new Up North in 2022? Each month in Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine, we share the newest openings for local businesses, restaurants, breweries, wineries and so much more. Not a print or digital subscriber? Check out our quarterly online roundup below to see what’s new in Northern Michigan.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
bigrapidsnews.com

MHS class of 1960 gathers for reunion

MANISTEE — For Manistee High School's class of 1960 reunion, an outside picnic was hosted by Phyllis Thorsen, at the Scotland Yard Cottages in Manistee, in honor and memory of her twin sister, Peggy Brye. Various added dishes were provided by some of the local class members, according to...
MANISTEE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
City
Onekama, MI
ahealthiermichigan.org

8 Iconic Michigan Ice Cream Parlors to Visit

What’s better than a cold ice cream cone on a hot summer day in Michigan?. This, of course, is a rhetorical question. There are more than a few iconic ice cream spots that Michigan families flock to each summer. These shops have enjoyed sustained success for their quality and...
MICHIGAN STATE
northernexpress.com

Smoke on the Water in Manistee

Salt City Rock and Blues—a nonprofit organization known for community concerts—and Authentic 231 are bringing a new vibe to Manistee on July 16. The first-ever Smoke on the Water marijuana festival will be held at Douglas Park at First Street Beach beginning at 4pm and running until midnight. The first-of-its-kind event is intended to celebrate the Michigan cannabis industry with vendors on-site. Consumption of cannabis is allowed at the event in a fenced off area, but note that you can’t bring your own from home! Food, drinks, and live music will also be available throughout the night. The main stage is slated to include bands like Perfect Strangers (a Deep Purple cover band), Sufferin’ Suckatash, The Downtowners, and more. Attendees must purchase tickets ($20 in advance; $30 at the door) and be 21+ to attend. Proceeds from the event go toward building a state-of-the-art community amphitheater in Manistee. Learn more at saltcityrb.com.
MANISTEE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Pollution#Water Year#Nonpoint Source Pollution#Block Party#Invasive Species#Yellow Dog Caf#Anchored Designs
My North.com

Nashville-Inspired 3-Concert Tour Heads to Lake Leelanau

Outdoor concerts are a summer staple—and Northern Michigan has some of the best around. This July, head to Fountain Point Resort in Lake Leelanau to hear original songs by three artists and the inspiration behind their lyrics, plus a bonus Q&A below. Bringing a Nashville-inspired tradition to Lake Leelanau,...
LAKE LEELANAU, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

One of the ‘most storied and decorated cheesemakers in the country’ is right here in Michigan

SUTTONS BAY, MI - Since 1995, Leelanau Cheese Company has been carefully crafting award-winning artisan cheese at a small facility in Northern Michigan. The traditional European Alpine chees, Raclette, is the main focus for managing partners Joshua Hall and Gary Smith who took over operations in 2021. The cheese is traditionally served melted over potatoes, bread or vegetables.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
MLive

Monthslong lane closures coming to U.S. 131 near Big Rapids

BIG RAPIDS, MI – Lane closures and intermittent ramp closures will hit U.S. 131 near Big Rapids starting Monday, July 11, and lasting through late September. The closures are part of the Michigan Department of Transportation’s $6.6 million to rebuild more than six miles of U.S. 131 between 13 Mile Road and 19 Mile Road in Mecosta County.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
bigrapidsnews.com

Missing Manistee woman contacts family, is safe

MANISTEE — A search for a missing Manistee woman has ended after the woman contacted her family and informed them she was safe, according to the city of Manistee's Facebook page. Billie Jo Bruneau, 24, had been missing since June 20, according to a flyer on the Missing in...
MANISTEE, MI
recordpatriot.com

Cedar man found guilty of accosting a minor in Benzie County

BEULAH – A Cedar man awaits sentencing after being convicted of criminal sexual conduct involving a minor in Benzie County. Phillip Darga, 53, of Cedar, was convicted of one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes in Benzie County's 19th Circuit Court on July 7, according to a press release from the Benzie County Prosecutor's Office.
95.3 WBCKFM

Does Actor John C. Reilly Live In West Michigan?

It's always cool when you end up rubbing shoulders or bumping into someone you never thought you'd meet in Michigan. It usually happens when an actor/actress or musician is in town for a show or filming something, but Michigan actually has some celebrity residents, and John C. Reilly may be one of them. Recently Macs Meats & Country Roads Bakery in Rothbury had a special guest, as John C. Reilly had stopped in and took a photo with some kids working there:
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy