ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eugene Wilson commits to the Florida Gators over Texas A&M

By Andrew Spivey
Gator Country
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Florida Gators continued their recent surge of picking up top-rated prospects on Friday when an in-state receiver picked the Gators. Receiver Eugene Wilson (5-11, 175, Tampa, FL. Gaither) committed to Florida over Texas A&M on Friday when he announced his decision. “I will furthering...

www.gatorcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
AllGators

Florida Gators 2022 Enrollee Profile: TE Arlis Boardingham

School: Birmingham (Calif.) On3 Consensus Ranking: Three-star, No. 542 (national), No. 19 (position, ATH) The cherry on top of Billy Napier's transition class. Getting into the race for Boardingham late in the process, Florida utilized the previously established connection between the California native and former USC wide receivers coach Keary Colbert.
GAINESVILLE, FL
AllGators

Florida Gators Basketball 2022-23 Player Profile: PG Trey Bonham

There's an uncharacteristic buzz surrounding Florida basketball in the summer months. Seeing drastic turnover occur from top to bottom — with head coach Mike White, his assistants and four starters departing from Gainesville — the University of Florida brought in San Francisco head coach Todd Golden to take over at the helm.
GAINESVILLE, FL
tampabeacon.com

Next steps revealed for USF Bulls’ on-campus football stadium

TAMPA — USF explained the next steps in its plan to build an on-campus football stadium July 6 to a standing-room-only crowd of architecture and construction firms. Those firms have until Friday afternoon to submit formal, written questions about the 35,000-seat stadium the Bulls intend to build just north of the current football practice fields. Proposals are due on July 22.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#The University Of Florida#American Football#College Football#College Sports#The Florida Gators#Fl#Gainesville
AllGators

Scouting Report: Gators RB Commit Treyaun Webb

The month of July has been good to the Florida Gators and Thursday, July 8 was no different. Florida was able to secure commitments from two of Jacksonville's (Fla.) very best in quarterback Marcus Stokes and running back Treyaun Webb. Webb is a player that has been in the national...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
niceville.com

Captain D’s continues expansion in Florida

FLORIDA – Florida loves seafood and Captain D’s, a popular fast-casual seafood restaurant, is continuing its expansion in the Sunshine State to meet the demand, Captain D’s has announced. Captain D’s opened a new location this week in Spring Hill and says additional locations are coming soon...
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Drunk TV Anchor Suspended After Slurring Through Broadcast

Stop watch you’re doing and watch this drunk news anchor!. A TV news anchor from Albany, NY, named Heather Kovar was suspended after slurring her way through a broadcast Saturday and it’s kind of hilarious. At one point Kovar said, “And so, moving on tonight, is we have...
TAMPA, FL
sfcollege.edu

Saint of Santa Fe | Dominic Perry

Dominic Perry, A.S. Computer Information Technology, Class of 2021. Recipient of the 2018 Veteran Bridge Scholarship and the Board of Trustees Scholarship. “In previous jobs that lacked onsite IT personnel, I was usually the go-to person when it comes to computer issues due to my technical knowledge. From setting up new computers out of the box, figuring out minor software issues, router configurations, and helping coworkers solve the age-old question “why can’t I get Wi-Fi”? So naturally, you would think that I was always interested in pursuing a career in this field.
GAINESVILLE, FL
995qyk.com

St Pete Road To I-275 Closed Till Spring 2024

St Pete Road To I-275 Closed Till Spring 2024. This road closure may be an inconvenience to many drivers who take I-275 northward from St. Petersburg. Beginning Tuesday, July 12, 4th Street North will close just north of 119th Avenue. This is so construction crews can remove and replace the bridge on the northbound side. This is at the ramp that takes drivers on to I-275 north. The bridge on the southbound side of 4th Street is already under construction.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Alina Andras

6 amazing seafood places in Florida

When it comes to seafood dishes, it's all about the way you prepare it. Once you learn how to cook it right, it's hard not to fall in love with seafood. However, even if you love to cook it at home, we all love to go out to a nice restaurant from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner with a group of friends, our partner or some family members.
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Publix Sub On Sale

Florida is know for so many things. Our beautiful beaches, theme parks, those crazy Florida stories and Publix subs!!!!! That’s right, everyone from Florida loves those freshly made “Pub Subs.” Well good news “Pub Sub” lovers, the chicken tender sub is on sale!!. You can...
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Girls Twerk On Top Of Cop Car In Tampa

ORLANDO, FL - JUNE 12: Orlando police officers seen outside of Pulse nightclub after a fatal shooting and hostage situation on June 12, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. The suspect was shot and killed by police after 20 people died and 42 were injured. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images) Fans react...
ospreyobserver.com

Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Breaks Ground On New Distribution Center At U.S. 301 & Causeway Blvd.

Last week, Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, the largest minority-owned business in Florida, broke ground on its state-of-the-art, 800,000 sq. ft. complex. The new Coca-Cola Tampa Sales and Distribution Center will be located on 156 acres located at the corner of U.S. Highway 301 and Causeway Boulevard. The complex is part of a $250 million investment for a fully automated fulfillment center and corporate offices. 
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Crabby’s on the Pass has the longest waterfront bar in the world

It’s time for a beach trip. Treasure Island is filled with kitschy Florida gems that will make residents feel like tourists. The beach bars, souvenir shops, mini golf courses, and indoor waves will fill you with bright eyed wonder at the Sunshine State. One spot in the area claims to have the longest waterfront bar in the world, it’s Crabby’s at the Pass (formerly Gator’s), a gem in John’s Pass Village.
TREASURE ISLAND, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville: The Rise of GRU

As inflation continues and gas prices soar, Gainesville residents fear monthly utility bills. A Facebook post linking a petition to lower climbing Gainesville Regional Utilities rates garnered 263 comments as of Sunday. Angela Casteel, a 46-year-old Gainesville resident who made the petition, said her June bill was about $100 more than in previous months. Residents can voice concerns during public comment at the utility advisory board meeting July 19.
GAINESVILLE, FL
fox13news.com

Recently renovated WWII ship returns to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - After completing a visit to the dry dock for some inspections, renovations and repainting, the SS American Victory ship is back in the waters off downtown Tampa. Once every five years, the boat needs to go into dry dock to have its haul inspected. While it was there it got a fresh coat of paint, which protects it from the environment.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

100 years of Howard Avenue: Bern’s Steakhouse to The Chatterbox

The city of Tampa is turning 135, and to celebrate they’re spotlighting archives awareness week, a concept that will bring Tampa’s vibrant history to life through walking tours, lectures, archival footage and more. Tampa Bay History Center is a waterfront gem that offers multiple floors of Tampa, Florida, and world History. Larger than life ships, old cabins, cute citrus shops and more are housed inside the facility along the Tampa Riverwalk. It’s also home to a Columbia Restaurant, whose original location in Ybor City is one of the oldest continuously operating restaurants in the U.S.
TAMPA, FL
point2homes.com

7950 25TH AVENUE N, St. Petersburg, Pinellas County, FL, 33710

Check out this beautiful home located in Walter Fuller Park. You are walking distance to one of the best parks in Pinellas County. A community pool is right down the street from you as well as, a dog park, basketball courts, community center, baseball fields, Azalea middle school, and so much more. Very close to the mall and not far from the beaches. What more could you ask for? This home is perfect for a small family or anyone buying thier first home. The open floor plan will allow you to entrain your family and friends. Lots of updates have been done. The tankless water heater was just installed last week, AC is 2014, roof is 2014, new carpeting in two of the bedrooms, just painted the interior and exterior of the house, and a few other things. A nice sized backyard will allow you to build your tropical oasis and plenty of room for a pool. Don't hesitate to schedule your showing today. This won't last long!!
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy