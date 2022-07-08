Heat Advisory issued for Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 18:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Mobile The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Mobile County in southwestern Alabama * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 635 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Midtown and Downtown Mobile, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Midtown Mobile, Downtown Mobile, Prichard, Tillmans Corner, Theodore, Chickasaw, Semmes, Tanner Williams, I65 And I165, I65 And AL 158, I10 And I65 and Mobile Regional Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
