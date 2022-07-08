Heat Advisory issued for Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 17:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Harrison; Jackson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Harrison and southern Jackson Counties through 800 PM CDT At 734 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Grand Bay to Latimer. Movement was southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Biloxi, Ocean Springs, Moss Point, St. Martin, Escatawpa, Gautier, D`iberville, Latimer, Helena, Gulf Hills, Vancleave, Gulf Park Estates and Hickory Hills. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 43 and 76. Interstate 110 in Mississippi between mile markers 3 and 4. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

HARRISON COUNTY, MS ・ 1 HOUR AGO