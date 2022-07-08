ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amite County, MS

Heat Advisory issued for Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children...

Special Weather Statement issued for Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 17:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Harrison; Jackson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Harrison and southern Jackson Counties through 800 PM CDT At 734 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Grand Bay to Latimer. Movement was southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Biloxi, Ocean Springs, Moss Point, St. Martin, Escatawpa, Gautier, D`iberville, Latimer, Helena, Gulf Hills, Vancleave, Gulf Park Estates and Hickory Hills. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 43 and 76. Interstate 110 in Mississippi between mile markers 3 and 4. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 18:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Mobile The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Mobile County in southwestern Alabama * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 635 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Midtown and Downtown Mobile, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Midtown Mobile, Downtown Mobile, Prichard, Tillmans Corner, Theodore, Chickasaw, Semmes, Tanner Williams, I65 And I165, I65 And AL 158, I10 And I65 and Mobile Regional Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
Severe Weather Statement issued for Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 18:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mobile THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL MOBILE COUNTY IS CANCELLED The line of storms which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds of 40 to 50 mph and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms as they move south into southern Mobile County.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL

