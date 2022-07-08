ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, TN

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, McNairy, Shelby by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-09 15:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lafayette, Panola by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 14:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lafayette; Panola The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Lafayette County in northwestern Mississippi East central Panola County in northwestern Mississippi * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 229 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Burgess, or 7 miles east of John W Kyle State Park, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Oxford, Holly Springs National Forest, Burgess, Cambridge, Denmark, Abbeville, Altus, Keel, Teckville, Burt, College Hill Station, College Hill and Lafayette Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
WREG

2 hurt in Shelby County crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were reportedly injured in a crash in Shelby County. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at around 7:50 p.m. in the 5300 block of Egypt-Central. SCSO says a vehicle ran into a ditch. Two men, ages 25 and 28, were...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores July 5-11

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Owen Brennan’s Restaurant – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Whataburger opens doors of Southaven location

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Whataburger officially made its return to the Mid-South Monday morning after a more than 30-year absence. The first of four locations opened its doors at 11 a.m. in Southaven at 176 Goodman Road East near Airways. Roibin Sanders was the first customer in line at midnight. “Me and my daddy use to […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Memphis Tilth executive director dies in crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died after being involved in a deadly one-vehicle crash at Millbranch Road and I-55 Sunday night. The accident happened just before 11 p.m. Officers said a man and woman were both inside of the vehicle. The man, who was also driving, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

18-wheeler catches fire on Lamar, MFD says

MEMPHIS, TN. — An 18-wheeler truck caught on fire on Lamar, according to the Memphis Fire Department. MFD said it happened on July 10 around 5:57 pm on Lamar and Concord Road. There are no reported injuries, according to MFD. Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critically injured in Eads motorcycle crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was reportedly injured in a motorcycle crash in Eads Sunday evening. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at 6:30 p.m. in the 10400 block of Raleigh Lagrange Road. The crash involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck. SCSO says the...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
desotocountynews.com

Pump prices falling in county, country

Drivers may still be grumbling and remembering the days not all that long ago when gas was $2 a gallon, but prices at the pump have actually been going down. Average gasoline prices across the country are at least $1.50 more than at this time last year, but Friday it was reported from the American Automobile Association (AAA) that average prices had the largest one-day drop in prices in 15 years.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Woman charged after biker dies in Whitehaven crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven woman is facing charges for her alleged role in a deadly weekend crash. Police say Elnora Spurlock was driving northbound on Elvis Presley Saturday night and attempted to turn into Checkers parking lot when she collided with a motorcycle. The biker, Steve Parker died at the hospital. Police say Spurlock […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Woman charged in fatal motorcycle crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash over the weekend and the woman accused of hitting and killing him is now facing charges. Records show 35-year-old Elnora Spurlock was driving on Elvis Presley Boulevard near Old Hickory Road Saturday night when she collided with a motorcyclist.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 people hurt in car crash, SCSO says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were hit in a car crash Saturday night. SCSO responded to a single-vehicle crash at approximately 7:50 PM in the 5300 block of Egypt Central Road. When deputies arrived, they found a vehicle in a ditch, SCSO said. Two people were taken to local...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Ole Miss student is missing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Have you seen this Ole Miss Student?. Jimmie Lee, known as ‘Jay Lee,’ was last seen leaving Campus Walk Apartments early Friday morning. University police said the 20-year-old drives a black 2014 Ford Fusion with a gold racing stripe down the middle of the hood and front bumper.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pedestrian killed in hit and run on Raleigh LaGrange

MEMPHIS, TN.— A man was killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle Sunday night in northeast Memphis. Memphis police responded to the crash at Raleigh LaGrange and Munson at 11 p.m. An unidentified vehicle hit the pedestrian then fled the scene, police said. A second vehicle struck the...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Suspect at large for homicide near Lamar Avenue and East Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a suspect involved in a homicide near Lamar Avenue and East Shelby Drive. Police said a man stopped at a red light when a person in a ski mask exited a blue Nissan Maxima and shot him with an assault rifle. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact (901) 528-CASH.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

New Baptist Medical Group office opens

Photo: The new Baptist Medical Group facility adjacent to Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) Baptist Memorial Health Care celebrated the opening of a new 87,000, $55 million physicians office building on the campus of Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven Monday morning. A grand opening ceremony and...
SOUTHAVEN, MS

