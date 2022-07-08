Special Weather Statement issued for Allendale, Hampton, Inland Colleton, Inland Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 19:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-11 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Heavy rain in Downtown Savannah will result in nuisance flooding of low-lying areas. Slow down when traveling and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle ahead. Do not drive into water of unknown depth. Target Area: Chatham FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Georgia, including the following county, Chatham. * WHEN...Until 830 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 719 PM EDT, Doppler radar rainfall estimates indicate that 2.5 to 4 inches of rain has fallen across an area between Savannah and the Savannah Airport, and near the Hunter Army Air Field. Broadcast media and public reports indicate that numerous roads are flooded, some have been closed. High tide peaked around 7 PM, resulting in the slow drainage of storm water early this evening. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected from Savannah to Hunter Army Air Field east towards Wilmington Island. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Pooler, Hunter Army Airfield, Downtown Savannah, Windsor Forest, Midtown Savannah, Coffee Bluff, I-16/I-95 Interchange, Savannah International Airport, Montgomery, Garden City, Port Wentworth, Thunderbolt, Vernonburg, White Bluff, Savannah Historic District, Sandfly, Isle Of Hope, Whitemarsh Island and Skidaway Island.

