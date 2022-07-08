Excessive Heat Warning issued for Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 14:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lafayette; Panola The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Lafayette County in northwestern Mississippi East central Panola County in northwestern Mississippi * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 229 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Burgess, or 7 miles east of John W Kyle State Park, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Oxford, Holly Springs National Forest, Burgess, Cambridge, Denmark, Abbeville, Altus, Keel, Teckville, Burt, College Hill Station, College Hill and Lafayette Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO