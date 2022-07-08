ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcorn County, MS

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-09 15:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Attala, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Attala; Bolivar; Calhoun; Carroll; Chickasaw; Choctaw; Clay; Coahoma; Grenada; Holmes; Humphreys; Issaquena; Itawamba; Kemper; Lafayette; Leake; Lee; Leflore; Lowndes; Madison; Monroe; Montgomery; Neshoba; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Panola; Pontotoc; Quitman; Sharkey; Sunflower; Tallahatchie; Union; Washington; Webster; Winston; Yalobusha; Yazoo SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 451 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ATTALA BOLIVAR CALHOUN CARROLL CHICKASAW CHOCTAW CLAY COAHOMA GRENADA HOLMES HUMPHREYS ISSAQUENA ITAWAMBA KEMPER LAFAYETTE LEAKE LEE LEFLORE LOWNDES MADISON MONROE MONTGOMERY NESHOBA NOXUBEE OKTIBBEHA PANOLA PONTOTOC QUITMAN SHARKEY SUNFLOWER TALLAHATCHIE UNION WASHINGTON WEBSTER WINSTON YALOBUSHA YAZOO
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Autauga, Bibb, Blount, Chilton, Coosa, Dallas, Fayette, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Autauga; Bibb; Blount; Chilton; Coosa; Dallas; Fayette; Greene; Hale; Jefferson; Lamar; Lowndes; Marengo; Marion; Perry; Pickens; Shelby; St. Clair; Sumter; Talladega; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Winston SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 451 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AL . ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AUTAUGA BIBB BLOUNT CHILTON COOSA DALLAS FAYETTE GREENE HALE JEFFERSON LAMAR LOWNDES MARENGO MARION PERRY PICKENS SHELBY ST. CLAIR SUMTER TALLADEGA TUSCALOOSA WALKER WINSTON
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lafayette, Panola by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 14:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lafayette; Panola The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Lafayette County in northwestern Mississippi East central Panola County in northwestern Mississippi * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 229 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Burgess, or 7 miles east of John W Kyle State Park, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Oxford, Holly Springs National Forest, Burgess, Cambridge, Denmark, Abbeville, Altus, Keel, Teckville, Burt, College Hill Station, College Hill and Lafayette Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Heat blamed for man’s death in Mississippi

SARDIS, Miss. (WREG)— The Mid-South has already experienced at least one heat-related death as temperatures climb above 100. The coroner says 82-year-old Thomas Ellis was mowing the lawn at a Sardis, Mississippi church he attended when he got sick and died about three weeks ago. They ruled his cause of death as “hyperthermia,” commonly referred […]
SARDIS, MS
WAAY-TV

Large bags of marijuana seized in Mississippi traffic stop

DORSEY, Miss. (WTVA) - State troopers seized approximately 50 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Sunday, July 10 in Itawamba County. Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said the traffic stop happened along Interstate 22 near Dorsey. McGee said the MHP is not ready to release information about...
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
WREG

Memphis Tilth executive director dies in crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died after being involved in a deadly one-vehicle crash at Millbranch Road and I-55 Sunday night. The accident happened just before 11 p.m. Officers said a man and woman were both inside of the vehicle. The man, who was also driving, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
bobgermanylaw.com

Oxford, MS – Injuries Follow Auto Accident on S 18th St

Oxford, MS (July 10, 2022) – A traffic collision reported in the Oxford area ended in injuries. During the early morning hours on Sunday, the police were notified that a crash took place on South 18th Street that required assistance. According to reports, at around 325 a.m., on July...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

UPDATE: Name released of Lowndes County homicide victim

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — The man who died after being shot early Saturday east of Columbus is from outside the state. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the shooting victim as Willie Dickerson, 20, of Jackson, Tennessee. Emergency responders found him alive after 1 a.m. at a home...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Missing elderly Senatobia man found, MBI says

SENATOBIA, Miss — UPDATE: The alert has been canceled. According to the MBI, he has been found. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking for a 78-year-old man who went missing from Senatobia Thursday. They said Ronny Phil Warren, 78, has a medical condition that may impair his...
SENATOBIA, MS
WREG

Woman charged after biker dies in Whitehaven crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven woman is facing charges for her alleged role in a deadly weekend crash. Police say Elnora Spurlock was driving northbound on Elvis Presley Saturday night and attempted to turn into Checkers parking lot when she collided with a motorcycle. The biker, Steve Parker died at the hospital. Police say Spurlock […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

Child found dead in Vaiden apartment fire; one person in custody

VAIDEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The body of a 6-year-old was found inside a burned apartment in Carroll County. The fire happened Saturday afternoon, July 9 at an apartment complex on Court Street in Vaiden. According to a news release from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Orlando Pittman was found dead...
VAIDEN, MS
wcbi.com

University of Mississippi police need help finding a missing student

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- The University of Mississippi needs your help locating a missing student. 20-year-old Jimmie Lee was last seen around 6 a.m. on July 8, leaving Campus Walk Apartments in Oxford. He was wearing a silver robe, gold sleeping cap and gray slippers. Lee is 5’7″, weighs 120 pounds...
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

20-year-old dead following Saturday morning shooting in Columbus

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)-Lowndes County Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the 300 block of Swendenburg Circle. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins tells WCBI gunfire rang out early Saturday morning and when deputies got to the scene they found a 20-year-old male with gunshot wounds. Coroner Greg Merchant identified...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS

