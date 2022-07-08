ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crittenden County, AR

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Crittenden, Cross, Lee, Phillips, St. Francis by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-09 15:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
KHBS

Arkansas: Where's the rain?

FORT SMITH, Ark. — How close is Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley to a drought? 40/29 Meteorologist Martin Lowrimore shows us where it's rained the least.Watch the video above to learn more.
ARKANSAS STATE
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 03:13:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-11 16:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Including the following areas, Deltana and Tanana Flats and Eastern Alaska Range. This includes the cities of Delta Junction, Fort Greely, Black Rapids, Donnelly Dome, Trims Dot Camp. * WHEN...Until 4 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Small streams crossing the Richardson Highway from Trims Camp north to Delta Junction could flood. Jarvis Creek could also flood. Streams crossing the Alaska Highway close to Delta Junction could run very high. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Very heavy rainfall associated with thunderstorms has occurred this morning from Fort Greely south to Black Rapids. Over 3/4 inch of rain has fallen in the past several hours. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood - Please stay tuned to NOAA weather radio or your favorite local weather news source for updates on this situation.
ALASKA STATE
WREG

Moderate to severe drought spreads in TN, MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Most of the News Channel 3 viewing area is in the midst of a moderate drought this summer. But severe drought is spreading in a corner of northeast Mississippi and west Tennessee, affecting Benton, Tippah, Alcorn, Hardeman, McNairy and Hardeman counties. In West Tennessee, every county...
MEMPHIS, TN
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team: Heating up on Monday

TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool off nicely overnight with lows falling into the lower 70s and upper 60s. TOMORROW: Temperatures will start to warm up again on Monday with highs back in the mid to upper 90s. The good news is dew points will remain in the 60s, so heat index values will likely only be a degree or two higher than the actual air temperature is. Monday looks to be a sunny and dry day overall.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
County
Crittenden County, AR
County
Lee County, AR
County
Saint Francis County, AR
State
Arkansas State
County
Cross County, AR
County
Phillips County, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excessive Heat Warning#Heat Exhaustion#West Tennessee#Cdt Expires
WREG

Memphis Tilth executive director dies in crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died after being involved in a deadly one-vehicle crash at Millbranch Road and I-55 Sunday night. The accident happened just before 11 p.m. Officers said a man and woman were both inside of the vehicle. The man, who was also driving, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores July 5-11

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Owen Brennan’s Restaurant – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

2 hurt in Shelby County crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were reportedly injured in a crash in Shelby County. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at around 7:50 p.m. in the 5300 block of Egypt-Central. SCSO says a vehicle ran into a ditch. Two men, ages 25 and 28, were...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
magnoliareporter.com

Margaret Pace earns crown of Ms. Arkansas Senior America

Dr. Margaret Pace, of Magnolia and McNeil, was crowned as Ms. Arkansas Senior America on June 4. She also won the People's Choice Award. She is headed to Hershey, PA in September to compete in the Ms. Senior America Pageant. She will compete against 43 other State Queens in the United States.
MAGNOLIA, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

18-wheeler catches fire on Lamar, MFD says

MEMPHIS, TN. — An 18-wheeler truck caught on fire on Lamar, according to the Memphis Fire Department. MFD said it happened on July 10 around 5:57 pm on Lamar and Concord Road. There are no reported injuries, according to MFD. Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto opens new building

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto has finally completed its $19 million emergency expansion and renovation project, and the hospital will host a grand opening for its new medical office building Monday, July 11 at the Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto Campus at 10 a.m. According to the hospital, comprehensive cancer...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

One critically injured in Eads motorcycle crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was reportedly injured in a motorcycle crash in Eads Sunday evening. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at 6:30 p.m. in the 10400 block of Raleigh Lagrange Road. The crash involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck. SCSO says the...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
ksgf.com

Police Arrest Man In N.W. Arkansas Concert Shooting

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas police have arrested a man on an attempted capital murder charge in a shooting that caused mass flight from a concert in the state’s northwest. Police say officers arrived at Parsons Stadium in Springdale soon before 11 p.m. Saturday to find a crowd...
SPRINGDALE, AR
WREG

Woman charged after biker dies in Whitehaven crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven woman is facing charges for her alleged role in a deadly weekend crash. Police say Elnora Spurlock was driving northbound on Elvis Presley Saturday night and attempted to turn into Checkers parking lot when she collided with a motorcycle. The biker, Steve Parker died at the hospital. Police say Spurlock […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KATV

Arkansas tenants report unhealthy living conditions

BENTON (AR) — Residents at a Benton apartment complex said they are highly disturbed about the living conditions at their apartment. Brittany McCombs said she and her baby had moved into Chapel Ridge of Benton apartments in December of 2021 and said she endured living without heating and air conditioning for most of her stay at the apartments.
BENTON, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy